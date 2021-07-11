Nice siren, Atlantic City, now drop the bogus juvenile curfew law

Curfew supporters argue that they help prevent young people from becoming either perpetrators or victims of nighttime crime. But the research shows otherwise.

A Brookings Institution study of the curfew in Washington, D.C., found that gunshot incidents increased by 150% when the curfew was in effect. That’s not surprising since a street with people on it tends to be a safer street, while a deserted street tends to invite crime.

The Campbell Collaboration, a nonprofit that synthesizes research studies for policymakers, in 2016 examined 7,000 studies on juvenile curfews and analyzed the 12 most rigorous ones. It declared the “evidence suggests that juvenile curfews are ineffective at reducing crime and victimization.” Curfew hours on average had slightly increased crime, and curfews had no effect on crime overall. “Similarly, juvenile victimization also appeared unaffected by the imposition of a curfew ordinance,” Campbell said.

That result is in line with a 2003 systematic review by the National Criminal Justice Reference Service, which found that “empirical studies of the impact of curfew laws failed to support the argument that curfews reduce crime and criminal victimization.”