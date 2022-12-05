New laws to help NJ counter wave of catalytic converter thefts

Credit the Legislature and the Murphy administration for responding quickly to a growing problem that became obvious this year.

They’re writing new laws targeting organized criminal efforts to swipe valuable catalytic converters out from under vehicles and discouraging recyclers from buying the stolen bits of exhaust systems to salvage their precious metals.

Catalytic converter thefts have grown nationwide as the price of the platinum, rhodium and palladium they contain has soared. These costly metals are needed as catalysts for converting engine exhaust to less harmful emissions.

In the spring, Absecon police warned that converters were being stolen from vehicles parked outside people’s homes. Two men in Jackson Township, Monmouth County, were charged after a security camera recorded a converter theft. In March alone three thefts were reported in one week in Westfield, Union County, and five more in Secaucus, Hudson County.

The case that focused the minds of New Jersey political leaders probably was the charges by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark against four men in a scheme to steal catalytic converters in New Jersey and transport the stolen goods to New York. Surveillance recorded 15 converter thefts and when the group was apprehended, seven stolen catalytic converters worth about $5,600 were found. If they hadn’t crossed state lines they would have been subject only to state laws and enforcement.

As we pointed out then, some states were increasing the penalties for catalytic converter theft, while in New Jersey it was only a disorderly persons offense for the first and second violations. States also were already trying to make it harder for thieves to sell the stolen converters to metal recyclers by adding documentation and records-keeping requirements.

The bills in the Legislature and supported by Gov. Phil Murphy would do the same for New Jersey.

One called a “persistent auto theft offender statute” would give local and state prosecutors leverage by allowing them to seek harsher consequences for repeat car theft offenders, Murphy said. Another would impose penalties for disregarding rules to prevent sales of illegally obtained catalytic converters.

A third bill would outlaw the distribution of tools used by car thieves to access vehicles, but this doesn’t seem aimed at converter theft, which only requires a commonly available reciprocating saw (for speedy theft) or even a plain hacksaw (for stealthy theft).

That bill may be to bolster New Jersey’s statutes against traditional auto theft — stealing the whole vehicle. The state already does relatively well at restraining that.

In the pandemic year 2020, U.S. vehicle thefts increased 11.8% to 810,400 from the year before, according to FBI data. The national theft rate was 246 per 100,000 residents.

The MidAtlantic had the lowest auto theft rate among U.S. regions, just 86 per 100,000. Vehicle thefts in New Jersey are counted with other major property crimes, and together they only reached a rate of 116 per 100,000 people.

New Jersey residents can reduce the risk of vehicle theft further by keeping their car out of metropolitan areas, which have theft rates double those of elsewhere. Even in cities outside metropolitan areas, the chance of having your car stolen is about 50% higher.

A few decades ago car theft was about three times more common. An innovation by automakers — an ignition key with a computer chip that tells the vehicle it’s OK to start — has made it far harder for thieves to drive away with your car.

But they can saw off your catalytic converter in seconds, requiring an expensive repair before the vehicle is usable again.

The bills that soon will pass the Legislature and be signed by Murphy are much needed to help stop that. If they help further reduce thefts of whole vehicles too, that’s good too.