New Jersey Supreme Court’s push for speedier trials is welcome

American law and English common law before it recognized that a trial must not only be fair but take place within a reasonable time to be just.

Standards for federal trials were set in the Speedy Trial Act of 1974. New Jersey’s Criminal Justice Reform Act of 2017, famous for its bail reform measures, also included additional protections for ensuring justice is sufficiently swift.

A few years later the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures to slow the spread of the virus made adhering to speedy trial standards impossible in many cases. Bail reform’s release of defendants deemed not a risk to public safety reduced New Jersey defendants held for trial from 8,899 in 2016 to 4,976 in early 2020. With the delays and restrictions of the pandemic, there are now 6,700 defendants in prison awaiting trial.

Last month the New Jersey Supreme Court used an appeal under the Criminal Justice Reform Act’s speedy trial provisions to reassert those goals and strongly urge elimination of the pandemic backlog in defendant processing. The unanimous ruling was timely and welcome.

The defendant in a Burlington County drive-by shooting was indicted for murder in February 2020. He challenged his imprisonment as a violation of the act’s prohibition against holding prisoners for more than two years before their trials.

With the nation’s hottest COVID hotspot breaking out in New Jersey the month following the indictment, criminal cases were postponed by 461 days and court appearances were held remotely, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner wrote in the ruling. Since then, 381,000 virtual court appearances involving more than 6 million participants have been held.

The Criminal Justice Reform Act speedy trial provisions look appropriately in line with the criminal justice standards of the American Bar Association. They presume that defendants being held should have their first court appearance within 90 days, and those released before trial within 180 days. But they also suggest making provision for cases of such complexity that a speedy trial limit should be extended. The pandemic was quite a complication.

In the Burlington County murder case, the N.J. Supreme Court ruled that the pandemic-related delays were responsible for not meeting the two-year deadline, particularly since prosecutors had said they were ready for trial. The defendant’s trial is proceeding this month.

Rabner did order trial judges to schedule a hearing a month before the two-year cap expires to determine if prosecutors will be ready to proceed by then and schedule monthly conferences thereafter to ensure a trial doesn’t get unduly delayed. That’s a good idea, even after the pandemic backlog is eliminated. He also warned that if the state’s severe shortage of judges persists, the backlog and speedy trial standards might make it necessary to reassign judges to criminal cases.

Speedy trials may not require a speedy criminal justice system in New Jersey, but certainly an efficient one is needed following the pandemic.