New Jersey Supreme Court asserts business right to dog owners marketing information

The businessman repeatedly has sued municipalities that have attempted to maintain the privacy of their dog owners’ information. In the case that made it to the state’s highest court, Jersey City made the same argument as the dissenting justices and also warned that disclosing the information may jeopardize the security of those who own dogs and those who don’t, as well as potentially put dogs at risk of theft.

Indeed, the Supreme Court majority recognized that dognappers might use the information, so it specified that the dog license information about the breed of the dog would remain private. So, as long as dognappers are after just any dog, apparently all is good.

But what about burglars who would like to eliminate all houses protected by dogs as targets for their thefts? The N.J. Supreme Court has just handed them an easy way to greatly improve their chances of burglary success.

Thank goodness one of the explicit exemptions from information required by the government that must be handed over is the personal information on licenses for hunting firearms. What a boon that would be for the theft industry.