New Jersey Supreme Court asserts business right to dog owners marketing information

A divided New Jersey Supreme Court last week found that businesses have a right to municipal dog-license information so they can try to sell pet owners dog-related stuff.
The justices found this right in the Open Public Records Act, which was intended to help facilitate government transparency in service to the interests of the public and news organizations that serve it.
In the decided case, a Burlington County businessman sought and was granted the names and addresses of all dog owners so he could market invisible fence systems that shock or signal dogs when they near a buried wire.
There are many OPRA exemptions to the information government gathers that must be made public — 23 explicit areas and much else implied.
The majority opinion said dog owners have no right to privacy for their names, addresses and ownership status because people typically walk their dogs in public and take them to the vet when needed. Since they’ve probably been seen in public with their dogs, such people can have no reasonable expectation that their information will remain private, five Supreme Court justices ruled.
Two dissenting justices thought otherwise. “That reasonable expectation of privacy should recognize every citizen’s right not to have each and every piece of information provided to the government divulged for reasons that do not further the purpose of OPRA,” they wrote.
The businessman repeatedly has sued municipalities that have attempted to maintain the privacy of their dog owners’ information. In the case that made it to the state’s highest court, Jersey City made the same argument as the dissenting justices and also warned that disclosing the information may jeopardize the security of those who own dogs and those who don’t, as well as potentially put dogs at risk of theft.
Indeed, the Supreme Court majority recognized that dognappers might use the information, so it specified that the dog license information about the breed of the dog would remain private. So, as long as dognappers are after just any dog, apparently all is good.
But what about burglars who would like to eliminate all houses protected by dogs as targets for their thefts? The N.J. Supreme Court has just handed them an easy way to greatly improve their chances of burglary success.
Thank goodness one of the explicit exemptions from information required by the government that must be handed over is the personal information on licenses for hunting firearms. What a boon that would be for the theft industry.
Another problem with this ruling is that registering pets and getting them licensed benefits the public, helping ensure rabies vaccinations are up to date and that owners take responsibility for their dogs. Getting dog owners to comply was already a challenge, and knowing their dog license information will be available to anyone for whatever purpose won’t make it easier.
Last year New Jersey couldn’t find a public right to know how the Murphy administration was deciding its many shifting pandemic edicts, which too often seemed based on politics rather than health data. Now the transparency essential to good government is wagging the dog.
The Legislature should provide the easy and obvious fix of adding individual dog license information to the explicit exemptions from OPRA. And while they’re at it, they should ensure that the next time New Jersey government declares an emergency for as long as it wishes, at least prevent it from being prolonged secret autocratic rule.