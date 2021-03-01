New Jersey should put nature first in any plan for ocean dumping

People throughout history have dumped all kinds of waste into the nearest waterway. When they discovered some of the dumpsites that got certain kinds of waste became good fishing spots, the artificial reef justification for irresponsible ocean dumping was born.
Then in the past 50 years, advanced nations realized that most waste disposal degraded waterways and whole ecosystems, damaging habitat for all the species therein. But it took a while even for environmentally aware governments to give up the convenience of ocean dumping.
In 2008, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection started a program to drop junked New York subway cars into the Atlantic to create artificial reefs as fish habitat. They thought the cars would last 25 to 30 years. But they started falling apart within months. By the next year, 46 of the 48 cars dumped in the ocean had deteriorated to the point of uselessness and the DEP ended the program.
The materials in the subway cars didn’t go away. They became ocean pollution, adding to the tremendous human burden on the sea and its inhabitants.
This past week sport fishing interests floated a plan to dump debris from the demolition of the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino onto an artificial reef 5 miles off Beach Haven. The Sportfishing Fund, a nonprofit that finances artificial reef building, approached the demolition company about getting some of the rubble and then contacted the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Club about dropping it onto the Little Egg Harbor Reef.
The Plaza was turned into a small mountain of pulverized mixed materials. Much, maybe most of that would dissolve or blend into ocean water — perfect for polluting, but adding nothing to the reef. We didn’t see in the Plaza debris photos the big chunks of concrete and other enduring construction materials that could be suitable for an artificial reef.
At the end of 2017, the DEP started constructing an experimental reef in Delaware Bay — expected to draw flounder, sea bass, drum, striped bass and weakfish — using a base of quarried rock, topped with concrete construction forms and other durable debris.
Dumping some of the former Plaza into the ocean would have to be approved by the DEP.
But then on Thursday, the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Club said it too didn’t see enough suitable Plaza debris for reef use. What looked like it might be a return to New Jersey’s period of reef madness was scuttled.
As far as we’ve seen, artificial reefs draw fish to one spot for the convenience of fishers. That worsens the dire problem of overfishing. If the DEP has studies showing that artificial reefs increase fish stocks enough to more than offset the increased fishing they enable, they should publicize them before approving another artificial reef project.
The DEP should start from the premise that changes to the natural composition and contours of the ocean floor should be based on science showing the benefits of deviating from nature.