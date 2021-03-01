New Jersey should put nature first in any plan for ocean dumping

The Plaza was turned into a small mountain of pulverized mixed materials. Much, maybe most of that would dissolve or blend into ocean water — perfect for polluting, but adding nothing to the reef. We didn’t see in the Plaza debris photos the big chunks of concrete and other enduring construction materials that could be suitable for an artificial reef.

At the end of 2017, the DEP started constructing an experimental reef in Delaware Bay — expected to draw flounder, sea bass, drum, striped bass and weakfish — using a base of quarried rock, topped with concrete construction forms and other durable debris.

Dumping some of the former Plaza into the ocean would have to be approved by the DEP.

But then on Thursday, the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Club said it too didn’t see enough suitable Plaza debris for reef use. What looked like it might be a return to New Jersey’s period of reef madness was scuttled.

As far as we’ve seen, artificial reefs draw fish to one spot for the convenience of fishers. That worsens the dire problem of overfishing. If the DEP has studies showing that artificial reefs increase fish stocks enough to more than offset the increased fishing they enable, they should publicize them before approving another artificial reef project.