New Jersey shirks its duty to support land preservation

They would, that is, if the state bothered to pay even those in full. For a decade, administrations have cut the payments by a third — diverting the money to the general budget to help support bloated government and reward political supporters.

The Garden State Preservation Trust, meanwhile, still has plenty of tax money to keep acquiring and maintaining land.

In November its board approved spending $78 million — bringing total spending the past two decades to $2.7 billion and leaving it with $220 million in the bank. The trust is funded by a piece of New Jersey’s heavy corporate business tax, and this year its share is $114 million.

Last year, the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature looked like they would finally start doing the right and small thing. Their budget restored compensation to what was its full level in 2010 (still leaving 1,400 land acquisitions since then without an offset for the losses they caused).

But then Murphy, as part of his panic over the possibility of getting less tax revenue due to pandemic restrictions and reactions, canceled the funding restoration — long after municipalities had counted on it and included it in their annual budgets.