New Jersey sensibly might quit helping invasive plants

One of humankind’s original sins has been to adversely alter nature and its complex balances, usually without awareness and understanding, but too often with misguided intention.

The spread of Homo sapiens across the globe itself inescapably burdened the rest of life on Earth. The poorly thought out movement of plants and animals to habitats beyond their native ones is a colossal additional burden we also can’t help imposing.

Many species don’t survive in their new human-selected locations, but some have a period of wild, unopposed success. The natural factors keeping them in balance with the rest of life are missing, so they vigorously spread and outcompete the native species essential to the natural habitat.

Having recognized the harm done in enabling many invasive species to overrun much of North America and the rest of the world, some people would take up chemical and physical arms against them in an effort to undo that original sin. Too late. These species can’t be put back in the bottle of their original habitat, and scorched earth efforts do much additional harm to nature.

As we’ve said before, the most effective response is to put resources into preserving natural habitat and promoting native species. People still routinely make important decisions about plants on their properties without regard to their burden or benefit on wildlife of all kinds.

A bill approved by a state Senate Environment and Energy Committee last month would finally return New Jersey to sensible engagement on this issue, applying some resistance to the continued use of the most problematic invasive plants. That should nudge residents and businesses toward making better garden, landscaping and maybe eventually lawn choices.

The legislation would ban trade in more than two dozen non-native plants to start, unless the state issues a special permit for it. Familiar plants under the ban would include tree of heaven, porcelain berry, English ivy, Amur honeysuckle, purple loosestrife, Japanese crabapple and Bradford pear (known for its brief showy white blossoms in spring and limbs that break off in the wind).

Environmentalists who testified at the committee hearing said about 200 invasive plants have already overrun the state, so the banned list should be much larger. Under the bill, the list will be enlarged in an orderly way by the N.J. Department of Agriculture.

To advise the department on possible changes to the regulation and additions to the restricted plants, the state’s Invasive Species Council will be revived. That panel was created by Gov. Jim McGreevey in 2004 and then disbanded by Gov. Chris Christie a decade ago.

The New Jersey Landscape and Nursery Association said the industry supports the bill. Executive Director Lori Jenssen said in a statement to the committee, “Providing that the legislation allows for a reasonable transition and the departments in charge of administering the program provide the proper guidance, the industry will be able to adjust.”

The association expects the new law to help curb invasive species, and said it would like a seat on the revived Invasive Species Council. “We as an industry understand that things change and that New Jersey is not alone in trying to curb invasive species,” Jenssen said.

Actually, New Jersey at the moment is practically alone in not trying to curb them. Environmentalists said it is one of just five states nationally that has no statewide regulations or strategy to ban or contain invasive species.

The issue has bipartisan support and so enactment in some form looks likely. The Senate bill is sponsored by Democrats, and Republicans introduced a bill in the Assembly last year to restore the Invasive Species Council.

Legislation to reduce and prevent new plantings of invasive species is good and long overdue. Legislators could improve it before passage by including a program to encourage those blocked from using problem plants to choose from among the good, beneficial native alternatives.

Ordinary citizens and businesses have a great deal of habitat under their control, and most do so little to ensure that it supports New Jersey’s rich wildlife diversity. They could do more than government to benefit nature in the state by making simple adjustments to the plantings around them.