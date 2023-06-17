Partisan disagreement on regulating firearms simmers, heated by periodic deadly shootings among nearly 400 million Americans. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court turned the issue up to a rolling boil, reasserting the U.S. Constitution’s right to carry a concealed weapon under the 2nd Amendment.

That case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen and commonly called just “Bruen,” declared parts of controls in New York, New Jersey and some other states excessive and void. States with these strong restrictions immediately got to work on new gun controls as strong as the Constitution allows.

N.J. legislators pushed to pass a bill and get it signed by Gov. Phil Murphy before the statewide election five months later, but fell short.

Their hasty gun law was even more quickly challenged by gun rights groups, and this year started with U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb granting their request to restrain enforcement of the law while the lawsuit was considered. Provisions set aside included bans on having a gun in “sensitive locations” such as beaches, casinos, bars, restaurants and public parks. She also blocked certain bans on carrying firearms on private property and in a vehicle.

Then last month, Judge Bumb expanded her order to block many other parts of the law, including bans on firearms at zoos, film sets, public gatherings, medical offices and airport pickup/dropoff areas. Enforcement of a key requirement that gun owners get liability insurance also was prohibited, as was requiring in-person interviews of character references for gun applicants. She said the state didn’t present “sufficient historical evidence” to support each aspect of the law, the U.S. Supreme Court having ruled in Bruen that such evidence was needed for exceptions to the 2nd Amendment.

Deep in her ruling, Judge Bumb said, “The legislative record reveals the Legislature paid little to no mind to Bruen,” New Jersey Monitor reported. As evidence she quoted one of the bill’s authors, Assemblyman Joseph Danielsen, D-Middlesex, Somerset, ducking a question on whether he had read the Bruen decision: “Me reading the court’s decision is not part of this bill.”

Various commenters saw the gun law’s fate as evidence of an embarrassing failure on an issue important to many. We’re not so sure.

The Bruen ruling, despite partisan emotion for and against, bars states from effectively prohibiting citizens from carrying concealed weapons, but will not eliminate rigorous gun controls of many kinds. Even particular prohibitions already have been ruled consistent with the 2nd Amendment by Judge Bumb, such as bans on firearms at playgrounds, youth sporting events and many government buildings.

Federal judges will make their cases for their rulings on the limits of concealed-carry restraints under Bruen, appellate courts probably will consolidate such rulings, and eventually a consensus on revised concealed carry restrictions will go up to the Supreme Court for consideration. At the end of the day, the effective change in gun restrictions may be much smaller than many fear or desire.

That’s the legal reality. Politically, Bruen brings great opportunities for campaigning and fundraising.

Even a bungled new gun law reinforces the message that Democrats are the party against guns, which has traction since most in the party and a majority of independents favor strict gun control. Even a limited ruling for the right to carry reaffirms that Republicans are the party for preserving the 2nd Amendment, which not even a majority of Democrats wants to repeal.

After the Bruen ruling, we urged N.J. officials to let the process provide clarity on what gun restrictions would stand legal challenges before revising state statutes, saving government time and taxpayers’ money. We realize now it wasn’t politically possible or desirable to be seen doing little.

Bumb’s ruling suggests New Jersey’s rushed gun bill didn’t waste many resources. Attorney General Matt Platkin’s expedited appeal of her order seeks the same result as New York’s successful appeal of nearly identical preliminary injunctions against its near-identical provisions in its response to Bruen. If he gets them, the Democrats’ approach will look pretty smart.