New Jersey oversight of Atlantic City has proven its value to both

When New Jersey implemented its partial supervision of Atlantic City government, the title goals of the enabling legislation were stabilization and recovery. In the four years since, the city has gotten that and more — significant improvement in its condition and outlook.

Atlantic City was facing municipal bankruptcy in 2016. Any bonds it issued were low-rated junk, requiring the city to pay high interest to borrow. City government showed repeatedly that it wouldn’t have the discipline or ability to restore its broken finances — despite still having a large revenue stream from casinos.

New Jersey government that year took responsibility for the finances of the poorly managed municipal-state hybrid it created when it legalized casino gambling in the city nearly a half century before. Bankruptcy was averted and the first of several credit ratings upgrades by investment services soon followed.

Since 2016, the city budget has decreased 11.5% and local taxes most years have stayed flat or fallen a bit. The city’s number of employees has been reduced modestly, from 994 to 889. And for the first time in many years, Atlantic City will spend less than $200 million annually.