New Jersey casino smoking ban looks inevitable

Smoking has been allowed in Atlantic City casinos since they opened. In 2006, when the state prohibited smoking indoors in public places, casinos were the noteworthy exception to the ban.

Ever since, there have been efforts to eliminate smoking in casinos, too. They seem certain to succeed this year, with bipartisan support in the Legislature and by the governor.

Casino smoking survived this long for at least three reasons. Allowing it was the preference of a significant share of casino patrons. Accommodating smoking patrons economically supports the casinos, state government and the regional economy. And the research demonstrating the harms to nonsmokers inhaling second-hand smoke in well-ventilated places was weak and somewhat equivocal.

Two of those reasons aren’t much changed.

As part of the current reconsideration of the casino smoking exemption, the Casino Association of New Jersey commissioned a report on the smoking-related gaming market in Atlantic City.

Smokers account for 21% of Atlantic City gamblers and are more profitable for casinos than nonsmokers because they tend to lose more money and spend more on nongaming items, according to independent gaming research firm Spectrum Gaming Group. They also therefore disproportionately contribute to the taxes and other payments to the state.

The report concluded that banning smoking could cost up to 2,500 casino jobs and nearly 11% of casino revenue as the industry struggles to rebound from the pandemic.

With the triumph of the decades-long holy war against smoking and smokers, though, there is an abundance of research to support whatever restrictions are politically desirable. The official position is that there is no safe amount of tobacco smoke in the air anywhere at any time — no ventilation system is capable of reducing it to a level where the risk, like thousands of others, would be ignored and tolerated as part of life.

If anything, the anti-tobacco war — since the advent of vaping an anti-nicotine war as well — seems headed for the kind of absolute vilification usually reserved for radiation. An article last year by the Cleveland Clinic warned of the inescapable danger of third-hand smoke, which is the bit of second-hand smoke that clings to surfaces after someone has smoked in the area. “We’re seeing more lung cancer cases that are not related directly to first-hand or second-hand smoking,” said Dr. Humberto Choi. “So we’re looking at other causes for cancer aside from direct exposure.”

South Jersey legislators are supporting the casino smoking ban, and if they don’t favor the casino association position, it’s hard to imagine who will when the bill is voted on this spring. State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, was the first in his party to co-sponsor the bill, and was soon followed by Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic. Both said the health of workers and others in casinos outweighs other considerations.

The action might come just in time to head off a possible expansion of casino smoking. When recreational marijuana sales begin — and that’s already overdue — surely there would have been a push to allow smoking the drug in casinos.