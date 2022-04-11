New Atlantic County voting map to help minorities

Choosing the voters who will elect government officials is always a political brawl between the two major parties. A new census each decade gives the Democratic and Republican parties a chance to adjust the districts of voters to possibly get better election results.

For those not wedded to either party, this redistricting process was very entertaining at the state congressional level this year. When the parties insisted on their own maps for moving voters, the tie was broken by the N.J. Supreme Court to ensure the appearance if not the actuality of political impartiality. The court appointed a former justice, John Wallace, who said he picked the map of Democrats because it was their turn. So much for ensuring the one-person, one-vote principal supposedly guiding the redistricting process.

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner responded to this embarrassment by asking the appointee to elaborate, and duly prompted Wallace said he “should have stated that the Democrats’ map better satisfied the standard for partisan fairness.”

Having done worse than expected in the November elections, perhaps Democrats are more motivated than usual to rearrange voting districts in their favor. The major revision of the districts electing Atlantic County commissioners suggests that might be so.

Democrats proposed putting Atlantic City and Pleasantville in different districts, a change from decades of making minority voters dominant in District 1 to ensure they have a representative on the county board. Currently there are two African American commissioners, Democrat Ernest Coursey of District 1 and Republican Andrew Parker of District 3.

Since Coursey won reelection with 70% of the votes, Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman said the concentration of minorities in District 1 is an inefficient use of minority votes — which mainly go to Democrats. The party proposed grouping Atlantic City with the Downbeach communities of Ventnor, Margate and Longport; and Pleasantville with Northfield, Linwood, Somers Point and Absecon in District 2. That way perhaps both districts would elect ethnic minority candidates.

This would require changes for more than 44,000 voters, said Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis, who preferred a little changed district map affecting just 3,700 voters. Republicans, after all, have done quite well lately in the county.

The disagreement between parties was decided by another Supreme Court appointee, a former judge, who chose the map of Democrats. Georgina Curio said the “deeply held and long-standing connections” of existing voting communities “must yield” to increasing the voice of minority voters. “I have every confidence in the willingness and ability of those shifted to different districts to overcome the disruption, confusion, inconvenience and disappointment,” she said.

Districts that match up Absecon Island communities and Mainland communities have a lot of geographic and cultural appeal. In each area, the residents have some natural affinity for each other.

Only the decade ahead with tell whether the voter adjustment will produce the outcome desired by Democrats or the unexpected.

The only sure thing is that this will add another area of intense partisan interest in South Jersey’s already vigorous and compelling politics.