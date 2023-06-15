The Atlantic City Housing Authority provides 420 units of affordable, subsidized housing at its Stanley Holmes Village. For more than a year, it also has provided outages of critical services, unexplained federal restrictions and fears of displacement. Chaos has been the only constant. Since July 2021, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has ordered the Housing Authority not to spend any money without HUD’s prior approval. Since the authority already was dysfunctional, that tipped it into nonfunctional.

Among the first to go was trash service. By October the garbage pileup required Mayor Marty Small Sr. to declare an emergency and have the city temporarily pick up Stanley Holmes trash.

As a cold fall started, residents discovered they lacked other basics: heat and hot water. Many went without both for much of November because two of the three boilers serving the complex were broken again. South Jersey Legal Services sued the authority on behalf of affected residents.

Unable to get a report from the Housing Authority on conditions at Stanley Holmes, the city sent in inspectors and found a host of other problems: vermin, nonworking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, malfunctioning appliances and mold.

The authority’s emergency boiler fix lasted until mid-December, when two boilers again were broken as the start of winter neared. A Superior Court judge ordered daily inspections to ensure the heating systems were working. The months that followed brought repeated problems at the complex, with little in the way of services or information from the Housing Authority. An open records request found that a HUD inspection in August had given Stanley Holmes a passing grade despite an estimated “415 health and safety deficiencies” at the property. In late March the authority’s board held a closed session to discuss what had become the “emergency of the hour” including burst pipes, broken appliances and gas leaks.

The hopelessness of Stanley Holmes and the A.C. Housing Authority are painful to look at and discouraging. Then in April, the authority board sought a new leader. We were surprised by who accepted and began to wonder whether hope might be possible again.

Matt Doherty accepted the offer to become executive director of the Housing Authority. He had held the same position at the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority until the start of last year.

The CRDA, created by New Jersey to do politically approved good with some revenue from casinos, is the kind of experience needed for trying to fix the Housing Authority. While Doherty led the CRDA, it played a key role in developing Stockton University’s city campus. It rebuilt the Boardwalk’s public bathrooms, affirming a too rare provision of a shore visitor essential. More police were funded, Gardner’s Basin and the Orange Loop district were improved, and the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City was restored. In the pandemic, the CRDA subsidized food distribution sites.

After two weeks on his new job, Doherty urged all stakeholders to be honest about the tasks ahead. “To solve a problem, you have to recognize there is a problem. The Housing Authority in Atlantic City is a mess.” He then announced important steps to start cleaning up and righting past wrongs.

The unreliable decades-old boilers will be replaced this summer with heat and tankless hot water systems for each building. “We are not pouring any more money down that drain,” Doherty said. The goal is to have them ready by Oct. 1.

Then last week this strong start hit its first bump. HUD said the authority had to use a regular bidding process for the project, not an emergency contract. He took it in stride, saying the conversion would take a month or so longer, with the old boilers available until the new units are ready.

Past plans to make some residents move out of their units to work on them, provoking many justified anxieties, have been dropped. Voluntarily relocation will be paid for, as will moving back in if desired.

Vague talk that Stanley Holmes will be demolished and replaced is gone. “The whole focus of the authority is Oct. 1, to make sure the gas lines, heat and hot water are done,” Doherty said.

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, whose 3rd Ward includes Stanley Holmes, said he believes strongly in Matt Doherty, having worked closely with him when he was CRDA executive director. “I believe we are going to have a better Stanley,” Shabazz said.

For the first time in more years than we care to count, we believe so, too.