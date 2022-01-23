Nature Center of Cape May deftly handles young kid vandals

The property damage done over the Christmas holiday to New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May was significant but not necessarily enough to merit more than a brief in the newspaper.
But the age of the perpetrators, less than 12, made it newsworthy. Those are pretty precocious offenders however many years they are under 12.
Director Gretchen Whitman thinks the children were goofing around the closed and unmanned center when they got into some stored paint there. “One thing led to another, and they got a little out of hand,” she said.
Painting and damaging boats, sheds, golf carts, signs and more followed. When the center put photos online of the results of what it called “very young kids doing stupid stuff,” they had to omit some of the graffiti that apparently included obscenities learned these days at an early age — a hallmark among very young offenders.
The kids were also caught, presumably without much difficulty. “I met with them. They’re very remorseful. They’re ashamed,” she said.
For one of us on The Press editorial board, this incident was completely understandable and brought back memories. At about the same age, one day he and a couple of friends were released from their elementary school and saw some broken windows in the rear storage area of a bowling alley. They figured it would be fun to break some more. When windows behind a screen defied breakage, he got closer and put a brick through both.
Out came a heavy-set man who could easily have been outrun, but he was paralyzed by the sudden realization that his mindless mischief was seriously wrong. The man marched him to the police station, conveniently located midway in the block between the school and the bowling alley.
The outcome in both cases was about the same, involving police, parents, apologies and restitution. Whitman said getting children to help clean up would probably be part of that.
Children with paint and time on their hands can do much more damage than they could undo themselves. A happy ending to the story has been people’s response to this misfortune of their beloved nature center. Offers of help came in from scouts, a business owner, even professional painters. “I am overwhelmed with the amount of community support we have received,” Whitman said.
She said she hoped it would lead to the kind of big turnout for the spring cleanup day that the center had before COVID prevented the event. She said this year the center will look for new ways to use volunteers, including setting up specific, manageable jobs for individuals and families.
The center’s thoughtful and compassionate handling of the incident probably ensures the children will convert their shame into an increased awareness that they will be responsible when their impulsive actions are destructive. That favors a law-abiding life going forward.