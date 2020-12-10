MVC offers more convenience and security, requires a little patience

No matter how long someone waits at their nearest New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission office to get a new or renewed driver’s license, they no longer will walk away with it in their hands.
As of last month, the MVC changed to using a central processing facility to produce the familiar licenses with plastic wrapped security features and a photo. The licenses are mailed to drivers within a month, who until then use a temporary license provided by the MVC office they visited.
New Jersey joins 27 other states already using central license production. That’s easier and cheaper than maintaining license printing and laminating machines in each local MVC office.
It’s also more secure, which will matter more as all states transition to Real ID driver’s licenses that will be accepted at airport security checkpoints and to enter federal buildings (passports will still work after the October 2021 deadline).
Increased security also reduces fraudulent acquisition and use of driver’s licenses.
In September, for example, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced charges against nine people he said had stolen identities, obtained digital driver’s licenses and fraudulently acquired $1.3 million worth of motor vehicles and watercraft. He said the defendants got the licenses from the Jersey City and North Bergen Motor Vehicle Commission agencies by using fake Puerto Rico driver’s licenses and other false documents.
The MVC offers convenient online transactions for many of its services, which more than offsets having to wait for a permanent driver’s license in the mail.
Most drivers can renew their standard driver’s license online instead of going to an MVC office. The new license uses the same digital photo as the expiring license.
Young drivers can upgrade their probationary vertical license online to the regular horizontal driver’s license for adults once they reach age 21.
For some years owners have been able to renew their vehicle registrations online instead of through the mail, expediting the process. Drivers can also use the NJMVC.gov website to schedule a road test to qualify for a license, change their address, and order duplicates of their license or registration.
To upgrade to a Real ID license — which requires more documentation than a regular driver’s license — people still need to visit one of the 32 MVC agencies offering them. Difficult to get appointments can be made online, or existing license holders can walk in to apply for a Real ID within three months of their license’s expiration and during midmonth days (5th to 20th) when the agencies aren’t as busy.
All of this, of course, will get much smoother after the pandemic ends and conditions return to normal.
