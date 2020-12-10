MVC offers more convenience and security, requires a little patience

The MVC offers convenient online transactions for many of its services, which more than offsets having to wait for a permanent driver’s license in the mail.

Most drivers can renew their standard driver’s license online instead of going to an MVC office. The new license uses the same digital photo as the expiring license.

Young drivers can upgrade their probationary vertical license online to the regular horizontal driver’s license for adults once they reach age 21.

For some years owners have been able to renew their vehicle registrations online instead of through the mail, expediting the process. Drivers can also use the NJMVC.gov website to schedule a road test to qualify for a license, change their address, and order duplicates of their license or registration.

To upgrade to a Real ID license — which requires more documentation than a regular driver’s license — people still need to visit one of the 32 MVC agencies offering them. Difficult to get appointments can be made online, or existing license holders can walk in to apply for a Real ID within three months of their license’s expiration and during midmonth days (5th to 20th) when the agencies aren’t as busy.

All of this, of course, will get much smoother after the pandemic ends and conditions return to normal.