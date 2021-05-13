Murphy would add to NJ gun laws that already all but ban them

Gov. Phil Murphy showed his progressive anti-gun credentials in 2019 by proposing 10 new gun-control laws.

Since New Jersey already had some of the strictest gun-control laws in the nation, the challenge seemed to be coming up with new ones he could put his name to. Getting his Democratic Legislature to enact them was the easy part.

The most consequential of them was the further ratcheting down of how many bullets may be in a gun’s magazine — from the previous 15 to just 10.

Another fixed an overreaching gun law that required all handguns sold in the state to be smart guns — usable only by their owners — should such guns ever become available. That signaled gun manufacturers that if they developed a smart gun, they couldn’t sell their many more popular models, with predictable results. So a new law just required dealers to offer at least one smart gun model if they became available.

The rest of Murphy’s first batch of gun laws seemed less effective or more redundant.

Now the governor, just in time for his reelection campaign, has come up with a dozen more bills and executive orders to further restrict the legal ownership and use of guns that already is often nearly impossible in New Jersey.