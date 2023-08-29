The Murphy administration and its Board of Public Utilities last month announced plans to transform life in New Jersey.

There will be no more homes heated with inexpensive, efficient and actually quite clean natural gas — even though it is by far the most popular winter fuel.

There will be no more cars and trucks running on gasoline, even though that is the fuel for nearly all such vehicles in use.

And these changes are to happen soon.

Gov. Phil Murphy wants no gasoline-fueled vehicles sold in New Jersey by 2035. He ordered automakers to start manufacturing far more electric vehicles and sell nothing but them by that year.

Murphy also has ordered the installation of electric heating and cooling systems in 400,000 homes and 20,000 commercial properties by 2030, and ordered a 10th of all low- to moderate-income properties to be prepared to tear out all of their fossil fuel appliances and replace them with electric-only by then.

The N.J. Board of Public Utilities approved the Murphy administration’s plans last month. Among details, the state plans to change buildings from heating with natural gas or oil to using electric heat pumps to extract warmth from the air or ground water.

All of this is to be done on the authority — without a convincing case for it or even meaningful discussion of the goals and best methods to achieve them — of Murphy, his fellow Democrats and the more zealous of the environmental lobbying organizations.

The Democrats plan to compel people to accept their bad choices by eliminating better ones. Cars and trucks that aren’t electric — even hybrid vehicles that more efficiently use rare metals to reduce emissions than EVs — will be burdened with regulations until they can’t be built and sold at a profit. Last month the state showed an example of how natural gas for heat and hot water will be taken away, opposing approval granted by the federal government for natural gas infrastructure in New Jersey. The partisan environmentalists cried, if the infrastructure for delivering gas is allowed it would “undermine New Jersey’s goal of reducing greenhouse gasses 50% by 2030.”

This progressive experiment in state control of New Jersey’s energy economy surely will fail.

As people find out they will be compelled to give up better performing products and services while paying more for electric ones, they will probably do whatever is needed to stop it. Vague claims that public sacrifice is needed to fight climate change are unconvincing when the data shows nothing done in New Jersey would have a measurable effect on global warming. Before people are forced by high prices to tear out their homes’ systems and appliances, they’ll make state government back down.

Sufficiently changing the energy industry isn’t possible in the timeframe envisioned. The power grid will need rebuilding. Fueling stations will need rebuilding. Energy storage will need transforming. A property retrofitting industry will need to be developed. The lavish government subsidies paid with borrowed money aren’t sustainable, let alone scalable to cover costs somewhere in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

Fortunately, the forced change to electric vehicles will be the first energy mandate to stumble badly. Automakers already are scaling back their subsidized unprofitable rushes into e-vehicle production. The return to reality in the evolution of transportation — with a longer, smoother transition to desirable but not critical lower-emission vehicles — will help disillusion other green fantasies.

An unfortunate side effect of Murphy’s politically posturing plans is that they strengthen and seemingly justify opposition to his administration’s different and worthy clean energy project, offshore wind.

Power generation is part of the regulated electric utility industry. Tapping a large, proven source of clean energy in the adjacent ocean must be part of the state’s energy future and requires a public-private partnership. Whether the state develops offshore wind cost-effectively or hobbled by political motivations, the wind farms still need to be built.

The basics of offshore wind still look completely solid. The only possible reason for delaying the coast’s first major turbine project off Atlantic City might be to get past temporary economic conditions such as high inflation and lingering supply chain issues. If refinancing the plans saves money, then do it. Otherwise, the sooner the turbines are turning at sea, the better.

The rest of Murphy’s plan — unneeded mandates that would yield lots of suffering and little benefit — is what should be delayed. Subject it to open discussion and due diligence, and far better approaches will become apparent.