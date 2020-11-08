Murphy risks a decade of hard-won A.C. convention growth

Gov. Phil Murphy has deepened the state’s economic recession and ensured it will last longer by failing to fit pandemic policies to the great variation in COVID hospitalizations and deaths among New Jersey regions.
The Atlantic City area in particular has suffered from Murphy orders suitable for North Jersey’s dense population and crowded mass transit. Despite this area’s ability to keep coronavirus contagion low, restrictions have saddled it with the highest unemployment in the state.
The conventions and trade shows that Atlantic City worked hard for a decade to increase to $1.9 billion a year in value have been decimated. As their high season begins, the area has already lost more than $182 million in business.
Unless Murphy listens to the pleas of fellow Democrats in the Legislature, casino executives, the city mayor and union leaders — and follows the lead of Nevada in resuming its convention business — the fall and winter will add to the unnecessary job losses in this region.
At one time the state saw the opportunity to make conventions and trade shows an important contributor to the success of Atlantic City.
The 2010 Hanson Report, written by the Governor’s Advisory Commission on New Jersey Gaming, Sports and Entertainment, recommended increasing the city’s convention and meeting business by at least 30% a year for five years. But three years later, conventions were actually down 15%.
The following year, the state created the nonprofit Meet AC to vigorously go after convention and meeting business. It quickly got convention-related hotel bookings up to 172,000 room nights, exceeding the previous high set in 2008. Soon, it built the business to more than 290,000 convention rooms booked a year and increased future bookings by more than half.
This supports a lot of jobs and many area businesses large and small. Casino executives recently said that without an easing of Murphy’s limit on indoor gatherings of 150 people and indoor dining to 25% of capacity, they’ll be hard pressed to remain profitable the next six months.
The practices to reduce coronavirus spread are now well-known and being implemented around the nation and world.
In September, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that casino hotels there can host conventions and events for up to 1,000 people, as long as no more than 250 are gathered in one room (at no more than 50% of its capacity).
Numerous protocols, most already implemented by the industry, will make it easier for customers to maintain the recommended social distancing. And masking and temperature checks are still required.
As a result, several major Las Vegas casino hotels have resumed offering live-entertainment shows,
Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, told Murphy, “Atlantic City cannot afford to sit empty through the winter season.”
Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and regional president of Caesars Entertainment, said, “This is our prime season for conventions and meetings. … We need meetings and conventions, and an increase to 50% for (indoor dining). We feel pretty passionate that we can do this, and we can do this well.”
Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the resort can further open responsibly and unless it does the damage will ripple through the regional economy. “I think it’s extremely important that we project an image to the world that Atlantic City is open for business.”
This strong consensus shows it can be done and should be done.
If it isn’t and more people lose their jobs and more area businesses close, Gov. Murphy will be the one responsible.
