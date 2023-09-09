For a month the people of New Jersey have been mourning the loss of arguably their most beloved high-ranking state official, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.

Her great competence and compassion inspired universal confidence in her leadership whenever she temporarily assumed the duties of chief executive of New Jersey. Esteem for her transcended demographic divisions, which made her an ideal leader for the Department of Community Affairs as its commissioner.

Lieutenant governor and DCA commissioner are nearly as important as government-service gets in New Jersey, and those positions should be filled soon with appointments widely considered worthy in light of the example Oliver set.

South Jersey is especially pained by Oliver’s passing. In addition to appreciating her stellar statewide work, the region depended on her ably leading New Jersey’s renewal of Atlantic City. The continued success of that effort is crucial to the city and surrounding region, and to keep it on track Gov. Phil Murphy soon must put Atlantic City oversight into the hands of an effective and highly regarded official.

State government developed and implemented a bipartisan rescue plan, the 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act, when Atlantic City was nearly bankrupt. Unsurprisingly, those who had benefited from running the resort into the ground opposed the state takeover of its finances, undercutting local support essential to turning the city around quickly.

That didn’t change until Murphy’s election and his collaborative and cooperative approach to helping Atlantic City. The key to getting city officials and residents to accept their share of the responsibility and work was the governor putting Sheila Oliver in charge of the project.

The city’s financial crisis was averted, confidence in its future was restored and major private investment in the resort followed. Yet when the end of the act’s obviously too short five years of state help and oversight neared, some pushed to prematurely return full self-control to the still ill-equipped city. Oliver made the firm, winning case that state involvement should continue in order to finish the job. She praised local leaders for better prioritizing spending and ensuring funding for it, and she set goals of more economic development, improving public health, more home ownership, enhancing social services and continuing the reorganization and reform of public safety. And she went to the Legislature to build support for extended help, testifying that the state was creating a culture to guide the city not according to what favors friends and allies, “but on sound business decisions and tapping the best quality personnel we can.”

Oliver’s Department of Community Affairs brought Atlantic City two modern data-based management systems that have helped officials deliver better outcomes, the first for police and the second for all city departments. “We believe CitiStat and CompStat can be transformative for Atlantic City,” Oliver said last year. This made possible the city-county collaborative Clean and Safe program that has yielded surprising improvements to public order and community services.

Oliver’s greater responsibilities as lieutenant governor and DCA commissioner demand the most immediate attention, of course. (After this was written, Murphy named his New Jersey Secretary of State, Tahesha Way, as the next lieutenant governor.) Whoever is appointed to those positions needn’t necessarily also assume her leadership of the state’s Atlantic City project. An effective, engaged leader will be needed soon, though, to preserve the progress and sustain the momentum toward making the resort a model for turning around a struggling New Jersey city.

Finding another Sheila Oliver is too much to ask of the Murphy administration or any other. Whoever the administration taps for this job that’s crucial to South Jersey, we hope they have or quickly earn the support of city stakeholders and come with enough clout within the Murphy administration to get done what’s necessary.