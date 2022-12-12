Murphy, court let bear hunt resume, its future still uncertain

To hunt bears or not to hunt bears, that is the question. Whether ’tis nobler for New Jersey officials and residents to adapt to having more and closer bears, or to try to make the bears adapt to people by limiting their population through hunting.

This past week the state changed its answer again, on Tuesday allowing a bear hunt to resume that Gov. Phil Murphy previously had opposed. The governor had said the 2020 hunt would be the last, but since his reelection risky interactions between bears and residents have shifted his view.

On and off bear hunting in the state has been the norm for more than half a century. Until 1954, there was no protection of black bears against anyone shooting them anytime. That year the state classified them as game species and began regulated hunting of them.

By 1971, there were so few bears left that the hunt was stopped. A decade later, the N.J. Division of Fish and Wildlife imported bears from Pennsylvania into the Pine Barrens and swamps, until halted by the protests of farmers.

Years of monitoring the black bear population led to a plan to resume the hunt in 1988, but Fish and Wildlife paused in the face of anti-hunting opposition and a legislative proposal to protect black bears. When the hunt was back on for 2000, the bear bill was introduced again and the hunt was suspended at the request of the governor.

A bear hunt was finally held in 2003, but halted the next year by the Department of Environmental Protection commissioner. After successful DEP efforts to restore the black bear population, the hunt resumed again in 2010.

In his 2017 run for governor, Murphy pledged to end the bear hunt. Taking office and finding he couldn’t do it himself, he banned bear hunting on state lands. Protests and lawsuits by hunters and foes of hunting followed. State wildlife officials said the hunt was needed to control the bear population and keep the public safe. Murphy said it should be stopped for further study.

There was a reduced bear hunt in 2018, satisfying neither side, then Murphy’s “final hunt” two years later.

Last month, the governor suddenly reversed his stance on the hunt and said it was needed “to help limit dangerous interactions between people and bears to protect public safety.” The state said that through October, there had been 1,538 reports of bears being a nuisance and causing damage, compared to 457 in the same period last year.

“The facts on the ground have shown that we cannot rely on nonlethal methods alone to protect New Jersey residents from a growing black bear population,” Murphy said.

Animal rights groups led by the Animal Protection League of New Jersey sued to prevent resumption of the hunt and were granted a last-minute stay of its start. But last week, the court decided against the groups and allowed the bear hunt to resume.

This pendulum is sure to keep swinging. Maybe from now on, though, it will vary more predictably and in line with better adaptation of people to bears and bears to people.

The state’s nonlethal efforts are good, but absent some breakthrough in bear management won’t be enough.

Residents in North Jersey, where the bears live, could do much to reduce reports of problems by making sure their garbage and outdoor pet foods aren’t luring bears into neighborhoods for easy meals. Helping residents and businesses in bear country adapt would do more for the bears than anti-hunting protests.

Black bears are big and strong enough to harm property, crops and other animals, yet very rarely hurt people. If the people of New Jersey learn to live with them, they’ll have more bears around and fewer bears being killed each year.