More may need flood policies, now costlier

In the zone where 100-year floods occur — the highest FEMA designated area of risk — flood insurance is required for government-backed mortgages and other loans from banks. Yet much of the flood damage and losses covered by flood insurance occur outside that zone.

From 2017 to 2019, nearly 40% of the flood claims received by FEMA were for properties where insurance wasn’t a mortgage requirement, the agency told Congress in 2020.

Last year the Government Accountability Office recommended that federal rules be updated to require more high-risk homes to have flood coverage. FEMA’s flood maps haven’t kept up with changing climate science and a better understanding of how heavy rainfall contributes to flooding, the GAO has said.

The research firm First Street Foundation estimates that 14.6 million U.S. properties are at substantial risk of flooding. But there are only 5 million National Flood Insurance policyholders, so changes that encourage or require more owners of properties at flood risk to have insurance would reimburse some of their losses and allow lower rates for all covered. The new more realistic rating system was prompted in part by the $20.5 billion in FEMA debt from paying out more in claims than its insurance rates were bringing in.