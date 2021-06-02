Monitor should bring calm to Cumberland County Jail dispute

Last year was a bad time to be in prison or in a nursing home, where indoor concentrations of people placed them at greater risk of COVID-19. Nationwide, a fifth of state and federal prisoners tested positive for the novel coronavirus, four times the rate of the general population.

New Jersey, as part of the first and hottest U.S. pandemic hotspot, early on had 800 inmates test positive and 51 die from COVID. In May 2020 it had the highest state rate of inmate deaths. Treatment of the new illness was less effective early in the pandemic and the methods to best reduce its transmission were poorly understood.

In June 2020, the inmates of the Cumberland County Jail filed a federal lawsuit, seeking improvements in its pandemic response. They asked a judge to order the jail to provide every inmate with an N95 mask and perform testing immediately for all inmates and staff.

A law firm was appointed and the suit was amended in January. The county and inmates agreed that a monitor should oversee the COVID response and conditions at the jail, and this month U.S. Judge for the New Jersey District Noel L. Hillman ordered the appointment of a special master for the job. The monitor will examine testing for the coronavirus and contact tracing, quarantining practices and other related issues at the jail.