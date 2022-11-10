Modest storm resilience plan for Atlantic County released

Toward the end of last month, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection released climate action plans for four regions in the state. The plans didn’t get as much attention as you might expect, partly because the release was thrown into the Sandy 10th anniversary mix and got a bit lost.

Perhaps the climate plans were better promoted in North Jersey, where the planned actions to reduce storm damage in its two regions included big specific infrastructure projects. The plans for the two South Jersey coastal regions seemed smaller scale, even though oceanfront municipalities bear the brunt of storm damage.

These “Resilient NJ” plans resulted from a National Disaster Resilience Competition award to New Jersey intended to advance regional planning in areas most impacted by Sandy. They were developed by community leaders and residents in consultation with teams of expert advisers provided by the DEP. The regional action plans are meant to prioritize actions and strategies, identify funding sources, set timelines, and identify opportunities to enhance regional and community resilience in response to climate change threats such as sea-level rise. The DEP said that while Sandy caused $30 billion in damages statewide a decade ago, such a storm surge event in 2070 might cause an estimated $45 billion in property damage in the four regions alone.

The Atlantic County Coastal Region includes all of Atlantic County, and specifically Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Pleasantville and Northfield. Its four plan elements named by the DEP include:

A living bay master plan and a bayshore protection study to leverage private investment for protections and a blue/greenway trail along Absecon Bay.

Innovative infrastructure such as stormwater management parks and a feasibility study on using streets to convey stormwater.

Hardening utilities, installing stormwater pumps, elevating evacuation routes, and improving emergency planning and outreach to socially vulnerable populations.

Possibly using parking-lot and rooftop solar arrays to power microgrids to reinforce local electricity distribution in disasters.

These are fine proposals. Work has been ongoing the past several years on several of them, including utility hardening, elevating evacuation routes and stormwater pumping. Solar microgrids sound like more cost than disaster benefit.

Plans for the Long Beach Island Region — Long Beach Township, Beach Haven, Ship Bottom, Surf City, Harvey Cedars and Barnegat Light – include “developing a climate education program,” a conceptual plan for Bay Village, living shorelines and water detention.

The Northeast New Jersey Region, with the big cities of Jersey City, Newark, Bayonne, Hoboken and all of Hudson County, is planning new storm surge barriers, large-scale drainage expansions and other major infrastructure projects.

The next region south, which includes Middlesex County, Carteret, Woodbridge, Old Bridge, Sayreville, South River, South Amboy and Perth Amboy, is planning waterfront infrastructure to protect low-lying historic and densely populated downtown areas, a coastal flood barrier along the Arthur Kill waterfront, and an elevated flood wall along the Raritan riverfront.

These resiliency plans are very early in the process toward actually doing things, and the DEP’s depiction of them may not convey enough of the details to make comparisons between regions.

South Jersey, though, has a history of being neglected by the more populous north and its politically dominant powers. The first look at this part of state storm protection efforts, released with little fanfare in the south anyway, should be enough to put officials and residents on alert for signs that regional resilience projects and funding might shortchange the shore where the need is greatest.