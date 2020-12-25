Mining in NJ is the pits for urbanizing municipalities

Galloway Township has a former sand and gravel mine that it would like to turn into a recreational park, something along the lines of what Egg Harbor Township did in creating its Nature Reserve.
That’s a good idea, and considering what’s involved in that seems to have given Galloway officials another good idea — don’t allow any new mining operations in the township.
Mines more often made sense when heavy construction materials such as sand, gravel, clay and rock could be extracted from rural locations near where they would be used in buildings, roads and industry. Now they often have neighbors who oppose the heavy machinery and trucks, and tighter government regulation including the requirement to restore properties after the mining stops.
Since there’s not a lot of money in mining — less than $250 million a year for the whole industry in the state and shrinking — fewer mines have stayed active and many have been abandoned. Even without municipal prohibitions, new ones don’t seem likely in New Jersey.
State Department of Environmental Protection records show about 200 still functional mines (although about half or less are still active) and 400 abandoned mines.
The DEP counts 68 current and former mines in Atlantic County, 46 in Cape May County, 91 in Cumberland and 80 in Ocean County.
Galloway Township has seven, only two of them registered. The recommendation of the Planning Board and the vote by the Township Council ensures there will be no more.
South Jersey’s pit mines — nearly all for sand and gravel — were crucial to establishing the region’s glass industry. The sand here is ideal for making glass, which is about 70% sand by weight. Nowadays Cumberland County sand is used to make screens for smart phones, dozens of auto parts and construction products from shingles to mortar to insulation.
The region’s sand also makes a superb base for athletic fields. It has been used for pro sports stadiums and even a horse racing venue in the sand-rich Middle East.
The sand and gravel flowed here from the Appalachian Mountains eons ago when South Jersey was the floor of a prehistoric sea. In the western section of the region, more recent green and marl sands are mined, which are used to filter water and condition soils.
The dwindling of the mining industry doesn’t put many jobs at risk. Perhaps a thousand people work in New Jersey mining today, down from about double that a decade ago.
While explicitly removing mining from the allowable uses in the zoning of dominantly residential municipalities is a fine idea, what South Jersey needs more is remediation of the many discontinued and usually abandoned sand mines. Their valuable natural life largely has been impaired or removed, and too many kids have drowned in their surprisingly deep and cold extraction ponds.