Mining in NJ is the pits for urbanizing municipalities

Galloway Township has seven, only two of them registered. The recommendation of the Planning Board and the vote by the Township Council ensures there will be no more.

South Jersey’s pit mines — nearly all for sand and gravel — were crucial to establishing the region’s glass industry. The sand here is ideal for making glass, which is about 70% sand by weight. Nowadays Cumberland County sand is used to make screens for smart phones, dozens of auto parts and construction products from shingles to mortar to insulation.

The region’s sand also makes a superb base for athletic fields. It has been used for pro sports stadiums and even a horse racing venue in the sand-rich Middle East.

The sand and gravel flowed here from the Appalachian Mountains eons ago when South Jersey was the floor of a prehistoric sea. In the western section of the region, more recent green and marl sands are mined, which are used to filter water and condition soils.

The dwindling of the mining industry doesn’t put many jobs at risk. Perhaps a thousand people work in New Jersey mining today, down from about double that a decade ago.