A decade after New Jersey and five of its counties started diverting some nonviolent offenders into mental health treatment programs, the practice will soon go statewide.

The Legislature passed a bipartisan bill on Thursday that will bring mental health diversion to designated northern, central and southern court jurisdictions.

The program will work like the recovery courts. It will let qualifying criminal offenders with mental health disorders go into treatment instead of jail. If they successfully complete the treatment program, their charges could be expunged. People charged with a first-degree crime are ineligible for diversion, and those accused of violent, sexual or certain weapons offenses are presumed ineligible as well. Participation in the program also requires a determination by a licensed mental health professional that an offender’s mental disorder contributed to their commission of the charged crime.

The Christie administration started the mental health diversion pilot program in five counties, including Essex, Morris, Camden, Middlesex and Ocean counties.

The primary sponsor of the bill expanding the effort, Sen. Teresa Ruiz, D-Newark, told New Jersey Monitor, “We’re doing this in an attempt to fund those programs that are working and to give the power to the attorney general to fund other counties or regional districts that want to pursue this avenue.”

Some Republicans said the bill would sometimes allow violent offenders to avoid punishment. “This is a bad bill. It’s a bad law with dangerous consequences. Advocates of this bill will try to tell you or sell you on the fact that it does not apply to violent criminals. That is patently untrue,” said Sen. Doug Steinhardt, R-Warren. A prosecutor could approve diversion for someone accused of committing a presumptively ineligible offense.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office considers diversion an overwhelming success. In its dozen years there, less than 1% of those diverted to treatment have reoffended after completing the program.

Ocean County’s Mental Health Diversion Program began in 2014, diverting offenders suffering from serious and persistent mental illness. Using skilled clinicians and case managers, the program’s goal has been to give defendants the treatment they need to lead productive, law-abiding lives. Defendants who complete treatment have their charges downgraded or dismissed, and they are monitored for a year.

Under the new law, in each vicinage -- northern, central, southern -- a Superior Court judge will be selected to preside over all proceedings in the mental health diversion program, including meeting with each participant individually to review their progress, problems and achievements.

The courts will oversee actions under the program, including guilty pleas, sentencings, violations of probation, withdrawals and attainment of treatment goals. The program calls for a “moving on” or graduation ceremony when treatment goals are attained and court supervision concludes.

Like other recent criminal justice reforms, mental health diversion attempts to expand rehabilitation where possible. Deterrence and confinement have been the mainstays of criminal justice for centuries, with increasingly unsatisfactory results. Society has no appetite for penalties strong enough to have an adequate deterrent effect (if any), and has thinning support for the damaging, costly imprisonment of a significant share of the population.

Mental illness and addiction are two factors that figure in much criminal behavior, and the early results of addressing them where appropriate suggest that has the potential to help keep society safe, improve its overall health and often provide fairer justice.

Gov. Murphy should carefully review the mental health diversion bill and sign it or seek modifications soon. Experience will reveal whether these justice reforms are working as intended, cost-effective or need further change.