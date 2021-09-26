Margate project latest to show that home foundations on islands need extra care

There will always be news stories about bad things happening to people, sometimes through no fault of their own. The more readers can identify with the victims, the more they look for ways to avoid the calamity themselves.

Barrier-island homeowners must be hard pressed to see how they might avoid the kind of ongoing nightmare of some Margate homeowners this year. Their houses were seriously damaged last winter during a city project to replace a water and sewer main. As of this month, the end of their ordeal isn’t even in sight.

The project apparently fractured the foundation system of one home, sinking it, twisting its roof, dislodging cabinets from the walls. The city installed four 18-foot steel rods into it to stabilize it.

Concrete in the driveway and on the side of another house cracked, and a fence and sprinkler system were damaged.

The city, its contractor and an insurance company are trying to negotiate a resolution to these and perhaps other cases of damage from the project in January and February. After halting then because of the damage, work resumed in the summer and is expected to finish this month with the paving of affected streets.