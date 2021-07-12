Margate gift to one business not right

Becker said he heard no complaints about the closure of the street. So, this year they closed it again for Bocca, to help it make up for the weaker business it did last year, they said. Besides hosting the live music venue, the street space adds 16 tables to the 60 inside the restaurant.

The restaurant has heard complaints and reacted by ending the music earlier, at 8 p.m. Residents reportedly are circulating a petition to stop the outdoor music altogether.

Visitors returning this summer have expressed disappointment that the street is still blocked and their prior patience has been abused.

Garber said the city didn’t notify him the street would be closed again, so he had no opportunity to object. He asked some good questions, such as why a private business would be given a public space, and whether other restaurants (also recovering from last year) were getting streets closed for them.

Mayor Becker offered unsatisfying answers to such questions. He said that Bocca is unique because it doesn’t have parking space or another area that can be used for outdoor dining. And he said that no other restaurant had asked for closure and free use of an adjoining street.