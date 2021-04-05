Many local officials reducing harms from NJ marijuana push

The officials in these municipalities are acting in the health and safety interests of their residents.

Some of their counterparts in other cities and towns, however, are tempted by or already signed up for their cut of the drug business, in the form of local marijuana taxes allowed by the state.

But even protective municipal leaders can’t do anything about the threat to youths and children built into the marijuana law by the Legislature and Murphy.

Astonishingly, the law originally barred police from notifying parents if their child was caught using marijuana or alcohol, and even if found using them again. After a broad outcry, these clueless officials realized parents would want to know about such a risk to their children, and they enacted a law allowing police to provide such notification.

But their marijuana law makes underage use of marijuana and alcohol penalty free, while deterring police from confirming such use. It holds law enforcers criminally liable if they question a minor stemming from the discovery of marijuana or alcohol.