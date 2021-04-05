Many local officials reducing harms from NJ marijuana push

State government’s push to create a taxable marijuana industry is coming to town.
When Gov. Phil Murphy signed the law legalizing marijuana for pleasure in February, the clock started ticking on when municipalities can limit the trade in high-power pot within their borders.
If municipalities don’t restrict the growing or selling of the drug within 180 days, they will lose the right to do so for five years and they’ll have to accept the marijuana industry. They’ll also have to accept people smoking marijuana in public wherever cigarette smoking and vaping aren’t banned, unless they prohibit it before the deadline.
Marijuana is addictive, especially to those who start using it in their teens, and can have permanent effects on the brain such as impaired attention, memory and learning.
Many municipalities are taking steps to reduce the harms of state government’s taxable marijuana industry worth an estimated billion dollars.
Ocean City already had banned marijuana sales and production, but it and other municipal restrictions were voided by New Jersey legalization. Recently, the City Council voted unanimously for a new ban. Other towns, including Upper Township and North Wildwood, are preparing to update their restrictions or enact them for the first time.
Cape May City Council introduced an ordinance making it illegal to smoke marijuana or vape concentrates of it at public properties such as parks, sidewalks and beaches. Fines start at $100 and can rise to $1,000 for subsequent offenses. Final approval of the ordinance is expected at a public hearing Tuesday.
The officials in these municipalities are acting in the health and safety interests of their residents.
Some of their counterparts in other cities and towns, however, are tempted by or already signed up for their cut of the drug business, in the form of local marijuana taxes allowed by the state.
But even protective municipal leaders can’t do anything about the threat to youths and children built into the marijuana law by the Legislature and Murphy.
Astonishingly, the law originally barred police from notifying parents if their child was caught using marijuana or alcohol, and even if found using them again. After a broad outcry, these clueless officials realized parents would want to know about such a risk to their children, and they enacted a law allowing police to provide such notification.
But their marijuana law makes underage use of marijuana and alcohol penalty free, while deterring police from confirming such use. It holds law enforcers criminally liable if they question a minor stemming from the discovery of marijuana or alcohol.
“The potential of criminal liability for officers leaves them virtually powerless to investigate and address underage marijuana and alcohol abuse in New Jersey’s schools and parks, as well as beaches, which will soon become hotspots for underage smoking and drinking in the summer,” Chief Lou Bordi, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, said recently.
“The inability of the police to investigate will, in turn, continue to prevent parents from being notified about their children’s drug and alcohol use,” he said.
State officials avoided mentioning the harms to children and others when they and their allies in the marijuana industry pushed for public approval of legalization. They’ve hid behind that vote since then.
But as Chief Bordi said, “Voters did not agree to decriminalize marijuana and alcohol for children.”
That is entirely on Murphy and his allied legislators. They must fix their mess before many New Jersey kids are impaired.