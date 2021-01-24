Make sexual misconduct reforms part of Weinberg’s legacy

Last week, the highest-ranking woman in the New Jersey Legislature — Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg — announced she will retire a year from now when her term ends.
Weinberg, 85, of Bergen County, has led progressive Democratic legislators for almost three decades on issues such as gun control, but also often drawn bipartisan support on issues such as transportation and women’s rights.
We have long been a big fan of Weinberg’s determined efforts to make government more transparent and accessible in New Jersey.
A few years ago, she sponsored a bill requiring the state to create a searchable municipal records database, and extending Open Public Meetings Act to committee meetings where important discussions and even votes often take place.
Last fall, she pushed to classify all police disciplinary files as accessible public records as some other states have done.
And with her backing, the state Senate recently passed a bill to restore public access to government documents and information during declared emergencies such as the endless one during the pandemic.
Weinberg’s retirement announcement captured all media attention and almost hid the nearly simultaneous report of her Workgroup on Harassment, Sexual Assault and Misogyny in New Jersey Politics. The recommendations of that yearlong effort are important reforms needed to clean up the personal conduct too often associated with government and politics in the state.
Weinberg put together the 15-member ad hoc workgroup of leading women in and outside government in response to a Star-Ledger article at the end of 2019 in which 20 women described being groped, propositioned and worse while campaigning or lobbying. Three said they were sexually assaulted, including two at parties during the annual N.J. League of Municipalities conventions in Atlantic City.
The article culminated a year in which Katie Brennan’s sexual assault accusation against a fellow Phil Murphy campaign staffer finally got media attention after being ignored by Murphy administration officials for 18 months.
Brennan, along with Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, consulted with Weinstein’s workgroup on the bipartisan package of eight bills it recommended in its final report.
Chief among its recommendations is the creation of an independent investigative unit under the state Election Law Enforcement Commission to look into allegations of sexual misconduct in politics.
The workgroup also urges tough anti-harassment policies for campaigns and political organizations, and mandatory anti-harassment training for elected officials, candidates and their staffs.
Weinberg already will leave a legacy of legislative leadership and achievement when she retires. These important reforms to counter sexual misconduct in New Jersey government and politics should be enacted and take their place in that exceptional legacy.