Make sexual misconduct reforms part of Weinberg’s legacy

Last week, the highest-ranking woman in the New Jersey Legislature — Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg — announced she will retire a year from now when her term ends.

Weinberg, 85, of Bergen County, has led progressive Democratic legislators for almost three decades on issues such as gun control, but also often drawn bipartisan support on issues such as transportation and women’s rights.

We have long been a big fan of Weinberg’s determined efforts to make government more transparent and accessible in New Jersey.

A few years ago, she sponsored a bill requiring the state to create a searchable municipal records database, and extending Open Public Meetings Act to committee meetings where important discussions and even votes often take place.

Last fall, she pushed to classify all police disciplinary files as accessible public records as some other states have done.

And with her backing, the state Senate recently passed a bill to restore public access to government documents and information during declared emergencies such as the endless one during the pandemic.