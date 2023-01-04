Major help arrives for infant and maternal health in Atlantic City

When things happen as expected and as they should, they can sneak up on you. Since no fear of failure was overcome, the feeling of accomplishment from planning a great project and starting work on it lingered undiminished. By the time the goal is attained, familiarity may temper the celebration.

Oh well. Better to have a success from start to finish on something as important as the AtlantiCare Medical Arts Pavilion than an emotional come-from-behind victory.

The pavilion has been a crucial part of New Jersey’s efforts to improve the quality of life in Atlantic City from the start.

Gov. Phil Murphy in early 2018 appointed his special counsel, Jim Johnson, to help develop a plan to make the nearly bankrupt city government sustainable. Seven months later Johnson released a report that envisioned a much-improved city supported by seven pillars. One was addressing disparities in the health of city residents.

The most heartbreaking of these was the poor health of mothers and infants. While the state’s overall infant mortality rate was below the national average, the rate for black infants in Atlantic City was double that average. Data showed Atlantic County had a rate of six infant deaths per thousand live births, while the state rate was four per thousand.

Before the end of 2018, AtlantiCare and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority had a tentative plan to build a $38 million facility to focus on ending such health disparities. By spring the CRDA had approved the project and agreed to fund almost half of it.

AtlantiCare, of course, already was the local leader in infant and maternal health, operating the region’s only neonatal intensive care unit at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township. Its Center for Childbirth there includes important programs such as Safe Beginnings, Maternal Fetal Medicine and Family Planning.

Safe Beginnings provides care to families from pregnancy until the child’s first birthday, through a team that includes certified nurse midwives, certified community doulas, a social worker, neonatologist, peer specialist and registered nurses. This past summer a CRDA grant enabled the nurses and doulas to make their community visits in a brightly colored Safe Beginnings SUV.

The recent opening of the AtlantiCare Medical Arts Pavilion will provide much-needed and expanded services this year, including in pediatrics, maternity, family planning, dialysis and medical education.

AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon said the three-story, 69,700-square-foot facility will provide various types of care and will be at the center of improving health care for women and children. Michael Charlton, chairman of the AtlantiCare board, said the pavilion “fills a void and creates health care equality for people in an underserved community.”

The pavilion is adjacent to AtlantiCare’s city medical center, and convenient to bus and rail public transit.

It was built on the site of the original Atlantic City hospital that opened in 1898, which is a fitting place to begin a new era of improved health and quality of life for city residents.