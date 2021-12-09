Luck returns for Madison Hotel, an A.C. landmark

The Madison Hotel is more than a classic Colonial Revival style shore hotel, deservedly listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is the epitome of Atlantic City’s resilient roll through periods of lush success, near failure and stunning rebound.
Just six months ago it was a victim, like taxpayers, of a government welfare program run amok. We criticized the NJ 211 program for providing people with free rooms in the Madison and other hotels without checking on their income eligibility. And when some of those people refused to leave their rooms, state and federal anti-eviction policies lingering in the pandemic prevented their removal. The hotels were stuck with nonpaying and misbehaving guests. After a drug bust this year and violent incidents since last year, the Madison thankfully was closed for code violations.
Now a pair of investors, one local and one from Philadelphia with a second home in Margate, are buying the Madison and intending to return it to its historic glory.
That’s the best news one could hear about what was originally the Madison House. Opened as a luxury hotel at the start of the Great Depression, it is a rare survivor of the city’s heyday as the Queen of Resorts.
When Atlantic City slumped in the 1960s, Madison House nearly went bankrupt but stayed solvent. The following decade when the city’s gambling set off a wave of massive casino hotels replacing historic shore hotels, the Madison avoided the wrecking ball. Later Las Vegas-based Pinnacle Entertainment planned to tear it down to make way for a proposed $1.5 billion casino megaresort — but then abandoned the project.
For a while the Sands Casino Hotel used the Madison as a companion hotel for its gamblers. But when the Sands shut in 2006, so did the Madison. Then for a brief time it served as a youth hostel for foreign workers holding seasonal jobs in the city’s tourism market.
Today the Madison still has its excellent beach-block location, just a couple of blocks from the Orange Loop area that’s attracting investment in businesses catering to young adults.
It also has its elegant 9-foot ceilings — even 12 foot on the second and 14th floors — and century old crown moldings. We assume the grand staircase modeled after the one in Philadelphia’s Independence Hall is intact, as well as the marble floors. It once had ornate chandeliers as well.
The redevelopers of the Madison hope to open it by the Memorial Day start of next summer’s tourism season. That would be grand.
Offering guests an upscale accommodation that’s grounded in resort history is the perfect use for this rare icon of the past. We hope it’s thriving when its 100th anniversary arrives in eight years.