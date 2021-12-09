Luck returns for Madison Hotel, an A.C. landmark

The Madison Hotel is more than a classic Colonial Revival style shore hotel, deservedly listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is the epitome of Atlantic City’s resilient roll through periods of lush success, near failure and stunning rebound.

Just six months ago it was a victim, like taxpayers, of a government welfare program run amok. We criticized the NJ 211 program for providing people with free rooms in the Madison and other hotels without checking on their income eligibility. And when some of those people refused to leave their rooms, state and federal anti-eviction policies lingering in the pandemic prevented their removal. The hotels were stuck with nonpaying and misbehaving guests. After a drug bust this year and violent incidents since last year, the Madison thankfully was closed for code violations.

Now a pair of investors, one local and one from Philadelphia with a second home in Margate, are buying the Madison and intending to return it to its historic glory.

That’s the best news one could hear about what was originally the Madison House. Opened as a luxury hotel at the start of the Great Depression, it is a rare survivor of the city’s heyday as the Queen of Resorts.