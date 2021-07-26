Lower Township and Inspira continue EMS shift to hospitals

We have mixed feelings about this summer’s end of the Lower Township Rescue Squad, which required its replacement by one of the region’s major health services providers.

Volunteer service to the community is one of the great strengths of American life, but this sort of change has become inevitable. Township EMS volunteers cited many of the familiar reasons for the squad’s decline — the hours of training needed and the time commitment of volunteering, which can conflict with employment and family time. Becoming a certified EMT involves 260 hours of classroom instruction, and the courses can cost $1,800, according to the Bergen Record.

The pandemic presented new and added troubles. Squads get paid by insurers when they take clients to hospitals, but faced with COVID-19, many didn’t want to risk possible exposure at hospitals. Training for new volunteers became difficult to impossible due to pandemic shutdowns. And since EMS work by definition puts volunteers in contact with those needing medical care, they are at increased risk for coronavirus infection.