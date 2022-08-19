Lots of uses possible for federal grant for Atlantic City Expressway

Last week the Federal Highway Administration awarded an $8.7 million grant to the South Jersey Transportation Authority for a project to provide “cellular vehicle-to-everything technologies” along the Atlantic City Expressway Project.

That could be as simple as providing Wi-Fi to everyone traveling on the expressway, which would be a convenience for some if it arrives soon. Nearly everyone now has a smart phone connected to the internet and many have a networked computer built into their vehicle as well. For those still without unlimited data on their phone or with a weak cell signal somewhere along the highway (if any), a reliable Wi-Fi connection might help.

In announcing the grant, acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said, “The South Jersey Transportation Authority project will use advanced technologies to support future connected and automated vehicles.”

This sounds more mystifying. Numerous major efforts have worked for years to develop autonomous vehicles, and all base their navigation on a mix of advanced GPS location and robust sensing by the vehicle of its path and immediate surroundings. Driverless cars and trucks must be able to go just about anywhere, not just confined to specially equipped roads.

So maybe “automated vehicles” means something else.

The grant to SJTA, the largest of this year’s annual grants, was made through the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment Program. That was created by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (FAST Act, get it?) to establish operating models of “advanced transportation technologies to improve safety, efficiency, system performance, and infrastructure return on investment.”

Automakers are well into automating vehicles to improve safety, with effective accident avoidance and emergency handling systems. As with driverless vehicles, they’d never think of depending on something government would add to the highway.

The one area where some tech spending might on rare occasion provide valuable help is in “technologies to improve emergency evacuation and response by federal, state and local authorities.” That expanded use for these grants was added by last year’s federal infrastructure bill. Safely and efficiently favoring traffic away from the shore (and an impending hurricane, for example) might significantly help emergency response in certain circumstances.

But of course, this is New Jersey and the domain of its highway authority, which has been turning the Atlantic City Expressway, Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike into cash cows. Its 3% toll increase in January came less than two years after it jacked up tolls 37% on the expressway, 27% on the parkway and 36% on the turnpike. And the automation most important to New Jersey officials already has been deployed — those tolls, like the gas tax, will automatically increase every year without politicians putting their fingerprints on them again.

So drivers might consider what other uses are authorized for these funds under the FAST Act.

One is congestion pricing, which New York City has instituted and North Jersey commuters and their representatives are squirming vainly to counter. For example, the expressway could encourage fewer drivers during tourist bumper-to-bumper peaks by charging them a bit extra beyond the heavy tolls.

Another is express lanes for a fee. Down around Washington, digital billboards tell motorists how much extra they’ll pay if they take the express lanes to their exit.

The “electronic pricing and payment systems” authorized under the FAST Act also could mean the current holy grail of transportation taxes — a system for charging vehicles by their miles traveled. That would improve “efficiency, system performance, and infrastructure return on investment.”

Dreaming about a smart highway with flying cars floating above it is OK, but the reality will surely be more modest. And motorists shouldn’t be surprised if changes are less advantageous and consistent with past New Jersey highway management practices.