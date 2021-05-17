Longport and Margate seek traffic solution, absent an island-wide plan

Margate’s redevelopment of a section of Amherst Avenue on the back bay is coming to fruition this spring after years of work. Almost a quarter mile of new, higher bulkhead is finished, commercial property expansion is ongoing and a $2 million elevated promenade is to be completed this spring.

The city’s planning and zoning officer, Roger McLarnon, in November said, “Amherst Avenue is going to be another jewel in Margate.”

That’s marvelous. Down at the end of that story last fall, McLarnon added that the city might make Amherst Avenue from Washington Avenue to the southern border one way into Longport.

Then Margate Commission voted in March to do that, provoking the expected uprising of residents in the Longport neighborhood into which Amherst traffic would flow.

Local drivers probably are familiar with these small Longport roads, which too many people already use as shortcuts to the nearby Longport Bridge toward Somers Point.

Longport officials and borough residents held their own meeting to demand that something be done about this funneling of traffic into the neighborhood.