Longport and Margate seek traffic solution, absent an island-wide plan

Margate’s redevelopment of a section of Amherst Avenue on the back bay is coming to fruition this spring after years of work. Almost a quarter mile of new, higher bulkhead is finished, commercial property expansion is ongoing and a $2 million elevated promenade is to be completed this spring.
The city’s planning and zoning officer, Roger McLarnon, in November said, “Amherst Avenue is going to be another jewel in Margate.”
That’s marvelous. Down at the end of that story last fall, McLarnon added that the city might make Amherst Avenue from Washington Avenue to the southern border one way into Longport.
Then Margate Commission voted in March to do that, provoking the expected uprising of residents in the Longport neighborhood into which Amherst traffic would flow.
Local drivers probably are familiar with these small Longport roads, which too many people already use as shortcuts to the nearby Longport Bridge toward Somers Point.
Longport officials and borough residents held their own meeting to demand that something be done about this funneling of traffic into the neighborhood.
A popular idea was to change Longport’s section of Amherst to one way north toward Margate up to the border, blocking the traffic south from the back bay area and its attractions. This would not only have made a mess of Coolidge Avenue that divides the borough and city, but it would have required drivers on Coolidge reaching Amherst to turn around in the middle of the intersection since they’d have nowhere to go. That scotched that plan.
Ed Dennis, municipal engineer for both Longport and Margate, recommended making Coolidge one way toward the ocean — sending the Amherst traffic from both towns to high-volume Atlantic Avenue.
Margate and Longport are taking a cooperative approach to solving and preventing the traffic problem. Margate Commissioner John Amodeo said the city supports “what we need to do to rectify, if there is a problem,” adding, “Longport is a good neighbor.”
Whatever action they take will be followed by traffic studies during the height of the summer season to see how it works then and make adjustments if needed.
Good to see neighboring municipal officials collaborating on satisfying their somewhat conflicting interests.
This makes us wonder, though, why an optimal traffic design hasn’t been developed and implemented for all of Absecon Island. Its four small municipalities may differ in many ways, but they’re all part of one traffic system confined to a tiny island.
Fitting into the island-wide traffic system would then be the norm for development and would have avoided running head on into trouble on Amherst Avenue.