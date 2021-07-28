Long bipartisan effort expands services for veterans, capped by new Northfield clinic

Improvement in care for South Jersey veterans has become one of our favorite categories of good news. The announcement recently of a new and expanded Atlantic County veterans clinic in Northfield caps five years of a steady stream of such good news.

It used to be quite the opposite — stories and complaints from the region’s many veterans about the difficulties and harms from having to travel to Wilmington, Delaware, or Philadelphia for care, often by bus.

An analysis by The Press of Atlantic City and the Associated Press that found veterans using the clinic in Vineland were twice as likely as those using other Veterans Affairs facilities in New Jersey to wait more than a month for care.

In response to the increasing despair of veterans and the intransigence of the Veterans Health Administration, a bipartisan drive for improved care was begun in 2016 by Rep. Frank LoBiondo with help from U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker. The work by them and numerous South Jersey officials has yielded many improvements.

The first was an upgraded veterans clinic in Vineland. Nearly doubled in size, it brought services such as hearing and vision that had required traveling out of state.