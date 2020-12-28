Lodge closing, freemasonry decline symptoms of growing isolation

The closing of a 150-year-old lodge in Mays Landing by its brotherly group deserves some reflection.

The Unity Lodge No. 96 of the Free and Accepted Masons will be shut and sold in the coming year, its remaining 87 members moving to one of the other five lodges in Atlantic County if they wish. The Mays Landing lodge grew out of an Atlantic City lodge in 1869. Members said a decline in membership and increasing difficulty in fundraising made continuing it impractical.

Freemasonry is one of the oldest international fraternal organizations. It has a popular image as an ancient secret society of men, but for many decades it really has been a widely established social and service organization. It connects men in communities for discussions, to help each other and to work for the common good.

Nearly 5% of American men were Freemasons 60 years ago, but membership has dropped by three-quarters since then. Possible factors include a prohibition of women members by many lodges still, difficulty in attracting minority members, and even a prohibition against recruiting strangers (those interested must request membership).