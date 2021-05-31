Local governments should use federal stimulus funds prudently

During the financial collapse and severe recession a decade ago, the federal government spent almost $1 trillion — an amount then considered an unprecedented stimulus to the economy. That revenue stream was consumed without any of it reaching county and municipal governments.
Now, in response to the sharp and likely short recession from pandemic restrictions on the economy, the federal government is spending multiple trillions, and proposals would add more trillions. In this seemingly free-money-for-everyone period — all of it borrowed — local governments are getting significant windfalls.
The problem is how to spend it, the kind of problem they rarely if ever face.
This funding from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan has fewer restrictions on its use than the previous $2 trillion CARES Act, which gave New Jersey $1.8 billion.
The federal guidelines on how counties and municipalities use their millions seem pretty clear. The money can make up for lost tax revenue, pay for COVID-19 expenses, pay to rehire laid off public workers, assist residents in need, help small businesses, and give a bonus to essential workers. It could even be used in some cases to improve water and sewer systems, and expand high-speed internet.
But the stimulus money can’t be used to reduce taxes or help make up pensions underfunding.
The Murphy administration, though, is still reviewing the funding and hasn’t determined how it could be spent. “We now need to get a very specific sense of the parameters,” Murphy said at one of his recent COVID events.
This has put counties and municipalities in a bind during the period when their budgets are supposed to be introduced and approved — never to be amended thereafter.
The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners introduced its budget in February, normal for a well-run organization, but of course couldn’t approve it without knowing how it could use part of the $52 million stimulus coming its way in the next four years.
In May, the board tried again — but it still hadn’t received guidance from the state Local Finance Board on how the funds may be spent. The commissioners and other local government officials think it would be too risky to proceed without hearing what state government intends.
The county has had COVID expenses of about $2 million, and revenue losses of about $3 million due to Murphy’s shutdown of and limits on casino hotels and $2 million from restrictions on the county-owned Meadowview nursing home.
Galloway Township’s budget won’t increase taxes on residents, even though revenue decreased by nearly a quarter million dollars, thanks to adjustments to capital and debt spending. But the council had to table the budget anyway because it may want to incorporate into it some of the $3.4 million stimulus it expects.
Middle Township faces a small increase in the local tax — about $100 per property a year — but officials hope to avoid that by using stimulus funds. The committee plans a hearing on a budget with that amendment for June 7 — if it can get stimulus details from the state by then.
Galloway officials sound like they’ll be appropriately prudent with the funds. Mayor Tony Coppola said he opposes using it for anything that would become a recurring expense. Deputy Mayor Mary Crawford said council must be very careful and keep long-term goals in mind.
Local governments should also consider holding onto much of the money. Stimulus is supposed to boost a lagging economy, but now many economists think it may add to the already strong rebound and ignite a damaging run of inflation.
All forecasts are for a very strong year, here at the Jersey Shore and nationwide. If local governments put some money aside now, they might greet the inevitable future slowdown with more confidence.