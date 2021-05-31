Local governments should use federal stimulus funds prudently

The Murphy administration, though, is still reviewing the funding and hasn’t determined how it could be spent. “We now need to get a very specific sense of the parameters,” Murphy said at one of his recent COVID events.

This has put counties and municipalities in a bind during the period when their budgets are supposed to be introduced and approved — never to be amended thereafter.

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners introduced its budget in February, normal for a well-run organization, but of course couldn’t approve it without knowing how it could use part of the $52 million stimulus coming its way in the next four years.

In May, the board tried again — but it still hadn’t received guidance from the state Local Finance Board on how the funds may be spent. The commissioners and other local government officials think it would be too risky to proceed without hearing what state government intends.

The county has had COVID expenses of about $2 million, and revenue losses of about $3 million due to Murphy’s shutdown of and limits on casino hotels and $2 million from restrictions on the county-owned Meadowview nursing home.