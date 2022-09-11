Limiting shore development requires long-term view

We feel for the residents of Margate, especially those with many years in the city, who don’t want their neighborhoods transformed by taller, bigger buildings. When they chose to live there, it was a quieter place with more air and light, and fewer people.

The nationwide boom in luxury homes is calling forth bigger houses worth their prices in the millions. On barrier islands, the land for them invariably was occupied by an older and more modest house — and even then the new must go higher to have the size and features desired.

In comments to local governing bodies, planning boards, this newspaper and social media, many have expressed opposition tinged with anger and dismay at how the character of their town’s housing stock has been allowed to change. Three-story homes are going up where two floors sufficed. Residences include more bedrooms and baths, sometimes enough for a small boarding house. And as the venerable second-floor deck loses its sightline to the water, third-floor decks adorn the luxury homes and often look west to the sunset too.

There has been steady pressure to build more and bigger houses at the shore since decades ago affluent baby boomers started acquiring second homes for vacations and later retirement. Whenever the economy and the stock market were doing well, sales and construction increased.

Then in 2012, the trend got a big boost from nature when Superstorm did $29 billion in damage to New Jersey. That created many opportunities to build back better and bigger.

More importantly, houses thereafter were required to elevate their living quarters a floor higher to get flood insurance. They were jacked up onto piles, with the first floor used for a garage or storage space. The state Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Elevation and Mitigation program provided as much as $150,000 to do this to thousands of homeowners.

That was the time for barrier island residents, with buildings rising into the air all around them, to push their municipalities to adjust zoning and height restrictions to preserve local neighborhoods. Frankly, between the rebuilding and future flood concerns, everyone’s attention was elsewhere. And when online room rentals arose, possible future use as a lucrative guest house added value for greater capacity.

Margate is not alone in this, of course. In Ocean City, which looks like it could hardly get more intensely built out, City Council members in March said they will reexamine the city’s master plan looking for a response to continued overdevelopment. With $12.3 billion worth of properties already, though, that horse left the barn a long time ago.

Buildings rising above rising seas aren’t confined to residences. Cape May is considering a proposal for a 168-room hotel on Beach Avenue. Its height is an issue for some in the city, and interior parking will dominate the bottom four of its seven stories — partly a response to the ocean across the street.

Buildings at the shore already have lifted off. Whatever has been allowed or even encouraged for some will make it difficult to limit future developers of similar buildings.

Better to try to think about a decade or more into the future, when today’s demand for waterfront overdevelopment will collide with the already unbearable and still growing risk of flood and storm to U.S. coastal buildings worth trillions.

What safety and damage control requirements might continue to make it possible to live in the way of the ocean’s harm? The state Department of Environmental Protection already is encouraging this kind of planning for resilience, and it will also be needed to protect the quality of life coastal residents still enjoy today.