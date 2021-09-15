Lifeguard deaths a stunning dual tragedy

Lifeguard deaths are so rare that there appear to be no statistics kept on them. This record is a great credit to the physically fit, healthy, well-trained and often young guards. It also makes the South Jersey fatalities more confounding.

Norman Inferrera III was killed when a wave caught his surf boat and overturned it, slamming it into his head and knocking him out or perhaps even causing fatal brain damage. The ocean may have sent one unusually strong wave at the exact moment when he was most vulnerable. Fellow guards went to his aid immediately, but it only takes one minute to drown if unconscious.

Keith Pinto was at his guard stand when a bolt of lightning killed him instantly and injured seven others nearby.

Given the extreme rarity of lifeguard deaths and the apparent great success of the service’s training and operation nationwide, these are most unusual accidents. We’d be wary of seeking changes in the service’s practices that might unwittingly yield a worse outcome for guards or swimmers.