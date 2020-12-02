Let voters decide betting on college sports, but shield student athletes

New Jersey and Atlantic City are having a great year for sports betting. As state government pandemic restrictions and the changed habits of cautious customers have reduced casino revenues and profits, wagering on sports has surged to record levels.

Last month, the state’s casinos and other venues set a new monthly high of $803 million wagered on sports, even as the total casino win dropped 8% from the prior year. Sports betting contributed a much-needed $25 million in revenue to casinos.

State legislators want to give New Jersey voters the choice next year to expand that betting market to all college games. Currently, betting on college games in New Jersey or played elsewhere by New Jersey teams is prohibited.

Less than a decade ago, before New Jersey won its landmark 2018 Supreme Court case that allowed states to join Nevada in offering sports betting, the NCAA strongly resisted New Jersey’s quest for equal treatment. In 2012, it pulled six scheduled collegiate championship games out of the state.

Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, who has proposed the betting-expansion referendum, said he now has “the blessing of the NCAA” to make the changes regarding games and teams in New Jersey.