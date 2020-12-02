Let voters decide betting on college sports, but shield student athletes

New Jersey and Atlantic City are having a great year for sports betting. As state government pandemic restrictions and the changed habits of cautious customers have reduced casino revenues and profits, wagering on sports has surged to record levels.
Last month, the state’s casinos and other venues set a new monthly high of $803 million wagered on sports, even as the total casino win dropped 8% from the prior year. Sports betting contributed a much-needed $25 million in revenue to casinos.
State legislators want to give New Jersey voters the choice next year to expand that betting market to all college games. Currently, betting on college games in New Jersey or played elsewhere by New Jersey teams is prohibited.
Less than a decade ago, before New Jersey won its landmark 2018 Supreme Court case that allowed states to join Nevada in offering sports betting, the NCAA strongly resisted New Jersey’s quest for equal treatment. In 2012, it pulled six scheduled collegiate championship games out of the state.
Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, who has proposed the betting-expansion referendum, said he now has “the blessing of the NCAA” to make the changes regarding games and teams in New Jersey.
The freezing out of New Jersey from big games already is thawing. When Newark’s Prudential Center hosts an NCAA basketball tournament regional competition in 2025, it will be the first since March Madness visited the site in 2011.
But the collegiate athletic association still has one strong objection to unlimited college sports betting. It’s concerned that allowing bets on actions within games — such as which team scores first or who makes the game-winning score — would put too much pressure on student athletes and subject them to possible exploitation.
Students attend class “with people who may be betting on their efforts,” said Naima Stevenson-Starks, NCAA vice president for law, policy and governance. “That’s a concern. If you can think about missing a field goal or free throw that might make the difference in a result, that’s not the most settling thought.”
That’s a good argument, and we offered another in 2018 when New Jersey’s path to legal sports betting opened up — in-game betting is even worse for gambling addiction.
Offering wagers on nearly every aspect of athletic contests would make sports betting an immersive experience and one difficult to control for gamblers. Coverage of contests would gravitate to bet-deciding actions, intensifying the gambling aspect of the fan experience.
The National Council on Problem Gambling already believes sports betting will be the biggest expansion of gambling in the nation’s history. Les Bernal, national director of Stop Predatory Gambling, said rapid in-game wagering is exactly what organizations dealing with problem gambling fear.
“The goal of the operators is to get you into a zone where you lose your financial reasoning and think of nothing except betting,” he said.
Legal sports betting already has missed the opportunity to avoid this unnecessary harm in regard to wagering on professional competitions. Because of that, it’s probably only a matter of time before betting and athlete corruption scandals emerge in the pro leagues.
New Jersey’s legislators should include language in their college-betting referendum to protect the amateur players from this destructive and easily avoided pressure. Then it will be up to voters whether they approve of gambling on college games and want more of it.
