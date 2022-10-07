Let there finally be light on Atlantic City’s dark streets

Atlantic City still can’t keep its streetlights on, after years of complaints and some efforts to fix the problem. Parts of city government also seem in the dark, about the methods and responsibilities of providing basic public services.

We’ve prodded the city for years to get its broken streetlights back on. Six years ago we urged residents to help their local government do this by reporting streetlights that don’t work. Ever since we’ve heard repeatedly from residents that nothing happens after their helpful reports.

For several years the Atlantic City Police Department’s effective campaign to reduce serious crimes has identified the riskiest places in the city. These get extra police attention, their abandoned buildings addressed, and their streetlights restored or even replaced by brighter lights.

The connection between functioning lights and safe streets now has brought the problem to the most effective organization in the city these days, the Clean and Safe Atlantic City group. It set a goal of getting the streetlights on to prevent crime, increase public safety and show the world a functional city. How hard could that be?

This being Atlantic City, even these powerful and dedicated officials and stakeholders soon found merely fixing lights can be very difficult.

One challenge is there are multiple owners of streetlights, including city government, Atlantic City Electric and private businesses such as casinos.

Major efforts have been made in the past. The CRDA paid half a million dollars five years ago to repair and replace lights owned by the city. That left some, perhaps owned by others, still broken. And on a barrier island with salty air, a lot of electric streetlights can fail in five years.

Atlantic City Electric promised in January last year to quickly repair about 130 company-owned streetlights. The utility said last month it has repaired more than 1,030 company-owned streetlights in Atlantic City so far, with 82 company-owned lights reported being out. All company-owned lights currently out are expected to be repaired within the six weeks.

These are good efforts, yet other municipalities manage to keep their streets lit without a buildup of non-functioning lights requiring a special effort. Local officials simply take responsibility for ensuring this important service to the public is provided reliably and cost-effectively.

We’re shocked that among the many officials of Atlantic City government, none apparently has taken or been assigned this important responsibility routinely handled elsewhere. It’s pretty simple: Map every streetlight in the city and who owns it, implement a reliable method for quickly identifying lights that have failed, order their quick repair if city owned and inform other owners of their need to make a date-certain repair.

Once the city has done this, it may find out if would-be criminals are breaking lights to provide the cover of darkness and to thwart the video cameras that record evidence. Increased policing, and heavier penalties for damaging streetlights, might then be needed.

State officials also want to see the streetlight problem fixed. If having multiple owners of the lights is itself a problem, perhaps the state could help consolidate light ownership.

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, warned at the start of 2020 that continued private investment benefiting everyone in the city would only happen if its streets are safe and inviting. He said local government needed the dedication to do things like end criminal activity on the streets and get all the streetlights working, adding, “We don’t understand why there’s not a sense of urgency to fix these things.”

We’re glad the Clean and Safe Atlantic City group, with its welcome resolve, has taken up this issue.