Legislators need help to help the unemployed poorly served by NJ

More than 2 million in New Jersey filed unemployment claims the past year, after the pandemic brought shutdowns and self-restricting consumers.
That’s far more than could be handled by the state Division of Unemployment Insurance, which uses 40-year-old computers running a code language written in 1959.
As a result, hundreds of thousands of people haven’t been able to get the unemployment benefits they’ve paid for during their work lives.
As the crisis dragged on for months, the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy announced it was hiring a call center so problems with claims could finally be addressed.
But the jobless still can’t can get state workers on the phone or get them to respond to emails to get their claims fixed and benefits paid. Even when they get a response and a promise that a problem will be fixed, it often isn’t.
They’re not alone. The offices of state and federal legislators can’t get the New Jersey Department of Labor to respond either.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, and Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, have said their offices have been deluged with pleas from desperate laid off or furloughed workers. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said his office has had as many as 15,000 open cases of unemployment claim problems at a given time.
A year after this crisis-without-end began, New Jersey legislators are trying a new approach — putting Division of Unemployment workers in their local offices to work on claim problems in person.
A bill sponsored by all 40 state senators was introduced that would require the Department of Labor to assign at least one unemployment claims handler to each legislative district and partisan office. They’d have to stay and help fix the claims problems landing in the offices until six months after the end of New Jersey’s still-ongoing COVID-19 state of emergency.
“If the Department of Labor and Workforce Development is not going to open offices around the state, the least they can do is assign case managers to the district offices,” state Senate Majority Leader Sen. Loretta Weinberg, D-Bergen, told NJ Advance Media. “For the last year, our offices have been inundated with constituent calls looking for help with their unemployment claims, leaving our staff no choice but to work around the clock trying to assist them.”
The bill would appropriate $1.8 million from the state’s share of last year’s federal CARES Act for the initiative. The recently enacted $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package included $2 billion for improving state unemployment insurance programs. Murphy’s proposed budget would put $7.75 million toward modernizing the state’s unemployment system.
Two weeks ago the bill passed the Senate unanimously, unsurprising since all members had sponsored it. We hope it gets similar quick approval in the Assembly and signing by Murphy.
The state’s failure to pay legitimate jobless claims for months is inexcusable. Getting claims handlers into local legislative offices will renew the hopes of many who had given up. Our hope is that this time they won’t be disappointed.