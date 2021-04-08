Legislators need help to help the unemployed poorly served by NJ

More than 2 million in New Jersey filed unemployment claims the past year, after the pandemic brought shutdowns and self-restricting consumers.

That’s far more than could be handled by the state Division of Unemployment Insurance, which uses 40-year-old computers running a code language written in 1959.

As a result, hundreds of thousands of people haven’t been able to get the unemployment benefits they’ve paid for during their work lives.

As the crisis dragged on for months, the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy announced it was hiring a call center so problems with claims could finally be addressed.

But the jobless still can’t can get state workers on the phone or get them to respond to emails to get their claims fixed and benefits paid. Even when they get a response and a promise that a problem will be fixed, it often isn’t.

They’re not alone. The offices of state and federal legislators can’t get the New Jersey Department of Labor to respond either.