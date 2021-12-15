League of Municipalities moves ahead in A.C.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said, “I think we have gotten the message loud and clear from voters that we need to make sure we hear. I think affordability is clearly one of the things that will be at the top of the discussion.”

Senate President Stephen Sweeney, upset by a Republican newcomer in what he called “a red wave,” didn’t speak at the conference. Instead, state Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, said he thinks residents are willing to pay a premium to live in the state, but they want their tax dollars to be used efficiently. “I think the electorate told us that affordability and also efficiency of government” are “things we need to be mindful of.”

That’s good. If elected representatives at all levels would always strive for efficient and effective government, surely it would be affordable.

Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, R-Union, urged lawmakers to hold hearings on the state’s COVID-19 response to get public input on matters such as vaccination and mask requirements. He faulted the Murphy administration for discussing its actions only among its own members.