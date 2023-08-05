Two years ago, state government bit another kind of lead bullet and committed all New Jersey residents and businesses to removing the toxic metal from their water service lines. This followed a crisis in Newark where lead mistakenly was allowed to leach into water, triggering emergency provision of untainted water, household filters and 20,000 new water service lines throughout the city.

New Jersey’s huge, complicated and costly project has been avoided for decades by many states, since little lead leaches out of undisturbed pipes carrying properly treated water. But as Newark showed, when events required an increase in chlorination to keep its water safe, an unanticipated change can suddenly spring a toxic lead hazard. This can’t be allowed since the metal can cause neurological harm, especially to young children.

Early estimates were that 300,000 to 850,000 residential water pipes of lead or galvanized steel (which has been presumed to have lead in its galvanizing) must be replaced at a cost of more than $2 billion statewide. There was no data on lead pipes, so a statewide survey was immediately ordered. It still isn’t finished.

How it will affect homeowners and businesses, though, has become almost as clear as water. All water utilities must identify the lead pipes in their systems, notify the affected customers, and make and execute a plan to remove them all by 2031.

Who pays for replacement, how they pay and how much they pay will differ for customers of community water utilities (such as those owned and operated by Atlantic City, Wildwood and Vineland) and of private, publicly traded water utilities such as New Jersey American Water.

Utilities, public or private, will pay for replacing the lead in their end of service lines, which run from water mains to customers’ pipes. From there to a building’s water inlet, which also may be lead, is owned by the customer.

Water utilities are responsible for ensuring all the lead piping is replaced, but they are explicitly not responsible for paying to replace customer-owned lead lines.

Municipal and other community water systems may bill property owners directly for the work on their lines, or they may spread the costs of such work among all of their customers in their water bills.

The lead program statute orders private water utility companies, on the other hand, to pay for all of the lead-removal work and get increases in their state-granted rates charged to all customers to recover the expense.

N.J. American Water last year started identifying lead lines (sometimes with the help of customers) and replacing them in Central New Jersey. This year the largest utility in the state —which serves customers in Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, Linwood, Northfield, Pleasantville, Somers Point, Galloway Township, Ocean City and Cape May — has continued the program in South Jersey.

Its customers are being notified that if their water line includes lead, “we’d like to work with you to replace it at no direct cost to you.” Of course, they and all other customers will be paying for all lead program work through an increase in their water bills. They’ll still get a good deal, since customers without a lead line will share the cost of work on their pipes.

As we’ve said before, the deal isn’t good for utility customers who don’t have a lead problem yet will be helping pay for those who do. The whole thing might really grate on the small number of property owners who in the past have upgraded their service lines from lead themselves — they’ll wind up paying twice, once in full for their own work, then a share of the work for others.

The costs for customers of municipal water utilities are going to vary, perhaps significantly, depending on how much state and federal funding they can line up in support of their programs. If they don’t have an experienced grant seeker working on this, they already may be at the end of the line.

The lead-program law specified a mix of interest-free and market-rate financing for lead work by communities, presumably to be repaid by individual property owners or the whole customer base.

This year, the Environmental Protection Agency launched a Lead Service Line Replacement Accelerators program in four states, including New Jersey, to help 40 “marginalized communities” get federal infrastructure funds. Among those eligible so far are Atlantic City, Ventnor, East Newark and Harrison.

The size of the task and number of people and entities involved probably precluded getting the lead out more fairly and without any hint of politics.

Maybe one reason for neglecting this vital work for decades was because people let the perfect be the enemy of the good. We congratulate the governments and utilities for finally forever freeing New Jersey people from the lead menace.