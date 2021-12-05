Lead pipe fix for NJ nearer as Newark finishes

The law also requires that all lead and galvanized metal pipes be replaced within a decade. That’s a worthwhile goal but a costly one — more than $2 billion statewide. There are an estimated 300,000 to 850,000 such service pipes statewide, mostly in cities in the northeast and southwest sections of the state but also in such affluent towns as Margate and Stone Harbor.

A key question on the issue has been how the work would be paid for. Government paid for it to be done in Newark. The recently passed $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill is starting to provide an answer nationwide.

That bill as passed includes $15 billion for the replacement of lead pipes, down from a more realistic $45 billion in the original bill. New Jersey’s expected share of that will be a fraction of the $2 billion needed for the work throughout the state, leaving still open the question of who pays and when.

Last month, Murphy and the Legislature tightened the standards under the Water Quality Accountability Act of 2017, and put the Department of Environmental Protection in charge of enforcing them. That will require all state water utilities to provide detailed information on water system upgrades and maintenance, and allow the DEP to show the status of their work on its website.