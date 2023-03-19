It’s official. The spotted lanternfly has conquered New Jersey.

The state Department of Agriculture recently announced that every county is now on its spotted lanternfly “quarantine” list. Which means, oddly enough, that this unstoppable invasive insect from Asia has spread throughout New Jersey.

There probably never was a time when this gaudy fly — with finely striped/spotted forewings and red-white-black hindwings — could have been quarantined once it got to America. Like most insects, it rapidly reproduces and spreads if possible, especially in a new territory with fewer predators and diseases for it.

Like so many invasive animals, lanternflies were brought to the U.S. inadvertently, an expected and unpreventable side effect of much-increased global trade. A shipment of stone from China in 2012 included lanternfly egg masses. The first discovered lanternfly outbreak was two years later in Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania. As tourists know, from there it’s a short drive to New Jersey.

Happily for the spotted lanternflies, their favorite food in their homeland of China, Vietnam and India — the tree of heaven — had gotten to the New World and become well established long before their arrival. They found plenty of other trees, vegetables, herbs, grains and vines to eat as well — at least 70 so far.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture declared war on the lanternflies in early 2018, allocating millions of dollars to try to stop them. This was no more effective than efforts to stop the spread of the Covid virus. Evidence is lacking that either of these forces of nature was slowed by government programs despite their widespread promotion and costs.

In the wartime years since, the lanternflies have steadily spread to a dozen other convenient states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, Virginia and West Virginia. Their governments too have heartily joined the war, but will be as helpless quarantining habitats suitable for lanternflies.

Entomologists already have a good idea how far spotted lanternflies will inexorably spread. A map of their potential distribution in Entomology Today showed nearly the entire eastern U.S. was somewhat suitable for lanternflies, with a broad swath of medium to high suitability from New Jersey to Nebraska. They’ve already conquered about half that swath.

This is a war the people of New Jersey and half the country can’t win. Even biological weapons couldn’t bring lasting gains against a less formidable invasive insect, the gypsy moth. The sad truth about invasive species in general is that once people have introduced them to what for them is defenseless territory, their future will be determined by complex and powerful forces in nature still only poorly understood.

Natural enemies already identified as eating spotted lanternflies include garden spiders, praying mantises, yellowjackets, garter snakes, chickens, gray catbirds and koi fish (native cuisine to them). There will be many more before the lanternflies have a stable, limited population in their new domestic territory.

Americans shouldn’t still need to be told what to do when it’s clear that a war isn’t winnable. Negotiating the best peace terms with these simple insects only requires being realistic about what can be done, not adding to harms, and cutting the losses of time and money from continued fruitless fighting.

Lanternfly controls now should focus on commercial crops, subject to the usual cost-benefit analysis. Spraying pesticide into the environment should be discouraged except where careful and limited application yields a specific, worthy benefit.

Nature will respond and adapt to spotted lanternflies in New Jersey and much of North America, and will achieve containment to the degree possible.

Humans will have to adapt too, which won’t always be pleasant. But people have long known the consequences of changing the balances and distributions of nature, and have continued to do so without much consideration. This is just another case of having to live with those choices, and not making matters worse with a guilty overreaction.