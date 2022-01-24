Kil-Tone Superfund site project finally funded, should address its wider effects too

The federal Environmental Protection Agency has been managing the cleanup of the nation’s worst hazardous waste sites since 1980 when its Superfund program began. As the scope and magnitude of the work grew, the EPA couldn’t keep up and a backlog of remediation projects formed.

New Jersey leads the nation with seven Superfund sites in the backlog, awaiting the funding to undo the pollution of years’ past. For one of South Jersey’s best known Superfund sites — Kil-Tone in Vineland — the wait is over.

The program’s first $1 billion from the Biden administration’s $1 trillion infrastructure law was announced last month, and Kil-Tone is among almost 50 backlog sites nationwide that will get their cleanup plans funded.

The contamination around the former Kil-Tone Co. pesticide plant is a legacy of an industrial era oblivious to the risks of chemical pollution. During operations from 1917 to 1933, the plant put toxic arsenic and lead into its own ground and surrounding soils.