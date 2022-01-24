Kil-Tone Superfund site project finally funded, should address its wider effects too

The federal Environmental Protection Agency has been managing the cleanup of the nation’s worst hazardous waste sites since 1980 when its Superfund program began. As the scope and magnitude of the work grew, the EPA couldn’t keep up and a backlog of remediation projects formed.
New Jersey leads the nation with seven Superfund sites in the backlog, awaiting the funding to undo the pollution of years’ past. For one of South Jersey’s best known Superfund sites — Kil-Tone in Vineland — the wait is over.
The program’s first $1 billion from the Biden administration’s $1 trillion infrastructure law was announced last month, and Kil-Tone is among almost 50 backlog sites nationwide that will get their cleanup plans funded.
The contamination around the former Kil-Tone Co. pesticide plant is a legacy of an industrial era oblivious to the risks of chemical pollution. During operations from 1917 to 1933, the plant put toxic arsenic and lead into its own ground and surrounding soils.
In 2015, the EPA took the lead from the state in evaluating and addressing the site. The next year it announced a sound cleanup plan and committed to doing the work. Soil testing then revealed a threat to human health and the environment sufficient to get Kil-Tone added to Superfund’s National Priorities List.
Meanwhile, the EPA reduced the potential exposure of nearby residences to the lead and arsenic by replacing lawns at four houses and other steps.
The cleanup now will involve at least 57 residences, depending on additional contamination sampling. An estimated 15,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil will be removed and disposed of, replaced with clean soil and replanted.
Once the contamination is removed from where people live, the EPA will tackle the rest.
Elevated lead and arsenic levels were found in a small branch of the Maurice River, indicating a wider cleanup is needed. The agency is forming another remediation plan for water and sediment, for the former Kil-Tone property itself and for nearby commercial soils.
The Maurice River has been a National Wild and Scenic River since 1993. In addition to Kil-Tone, it is threatened by two other Superfund sites already designated as worthy of the most urgent remediation.
There is another $2.5 billion appropriated for Superfund under the bipartisan infrastructure law, passed by congressional Democrats with the support of some Republicans, including South Jersey’s Rep. Jeff Van Drew.
Everyone in the region can welcome the remediation and restoration of the Kil-Tone site and hope that all sites impacting the Maurice River are addressed soon too.