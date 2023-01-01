Jersey Shore towns making their streets safer in 2023

U.S. drivers struck and killed 7,485 people on foot last year, estimates the Governors Highway Safety Association. That’s the most for a year in the past four decades and an increase of 12% from the previous year. Between 2010 and 2020, pedestrian deaths increased 54%, while all other roadway fatalities increased just 13%. Another 1,000 people a year are killed while riding bicycles. New Jersey had 220 of those pedestrian deaths, up 23% from the year before.

Officials in several towns at the Jersey Shore are taking steps to protect their walking and biking residents from this growing wave of injuries and fatalities. They’re working to restore order to their streets and make them safer for those who must share them with vehicles.

Cape May has been a leader in the safer streets movement. In the summer officials started discussing reducing motorist speed limits throughout the city, and with neighboring West Cape May they asked the Cape May County Commission to consider lowering speeds on county roads in the towns.

After the summer, Cape May City Council voted to make the speed limit on city streets 20 mph unless otherwise designated. In higher risk places, the limit was dropped to 15 mph.

Other shore towns are looking at similar changes to improve street safety for their residents and visitors.

Sea Isle City recently introduced an ordinance to reduce speeds to 25 mph in much of the town from May to October. Its council is waiting for action by Cape May County officials before the final vote because the speed reduction would affect at least one county road.

The city seeks to reduce the speed limit on much of Landis Avenue to 25 mph from May 1 to Oct. 1. Upper Township has asked the county to extend that reduction into its Strathmere section, where the road becomes Commonwealth Avenue.

Ocean City officials also are considering reducing speed limits as part of what Mayor Jay Gillian called “island-wide traffic calming.” He said his administration plans to speak with council members and residents of some neighborhoods before developing a recommendation. Possible changes could include signage, speed bumps, and increased enforcement and education.

Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City is one of the state’s most dangerous streets for pedestrians. After years of state planning to make it safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers, the avenue’s transformation will begin this year.

Traffic lanes will be reduced from four to two, with a median separating them. Parking and bike lanes will be added on the sides. The project will include repaving the length of the avenue, ADA-compliant sidewalks, synchronized traffic signals, LED streetlights and improved accessibility at transit stops. Funding will be provided by a $10.3 million federal infrastructure grant.

Pleasantville has been using the Street Smart NJ campaign, funded by the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, to discourage risky behaviors by drivers and pedestrians. Private and public organizations have been working together to teach residents how to travel safely when driving or walking.

Police have handed out cards with safety tips and have intensified traffic-law enforcement. Drivers are being taught to concentrate on the road, drive slower and yield to people in crosswalks. Lessons for pedestrians include crossing the street at intersections, and waiting for green lights or another signal that indicates it is safe to walk.

Street Smart NJ is a statewide initiative to reduce pedestrian traffic fatalities. It was launched in 2013 during the Christie administration.

The need for all of these efforts and more is apparent in the increasing mayhem and tragedy in the streets. As of November, road fatalities in New Jersey included 161 pedestrians, 16 bicyclists, 355 drivers and 91 vehicle passengers, according to State Police.

Every person can help keep themselves and others safe by maintaining awareness of vehicles and people wherever both are found, and moving with enough care and patience to avoid accidents. When you’re in the street is no time for your mind to be elsewhere.

Let’s make 2023 the year we return to the longtime trend of ever fewer fatalities.