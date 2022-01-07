Jail consolidation deserves, needs careful study

Most local government consolidation focuses on the municipal level. New Jersey has too many towns and cities, each needing its own costly and inherently inefficient government. The result has been state residents paying the highest property taxes in the nation.

Counties, too, could benefit from regionalizing some functions. Recently, we suggested working toward a shared pool of heavy equipment that counties use only occasionally, so that each doesn’t need to buy the whole high-priced assortment of road and construction equipment.

A more obvious opportunity for years has been the expensive jails that each county builds and operates. Larger institutions with more residents are by their nature more efficient and cost-effective, so having them serve multiple counties would yield significant savings. Many costs are fixed, so when other jurisdictions send more inmates and pay for them, most of that increase in revenue can be used instead of money from taxpayers.

Eight years ago, Cumberland County gave this form of shared service a try, accepting inmates from Gloucester County into unfilled beds in its own jail. That allowed Gloucester to become the first county in the state to have no jail of its own.