It’s gender identity vs. biology in athletics bill

Last year the state legislators in the First District sponsored and pushed for a bill to ensure that eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports in New Jersey is based on the biological sex of participants, not their gender identity.
They said they had listened to the concerns of female athletes about competitors born as males who subsequently identified as female, often undergoing hormone treatments or surgery as part of their transition to that identity.
A level playing field is so central to sports that it’s the metaphor for fairness in many things. Sports are organized to roughly equalize the differences of gender and age. Play is routinely limited to males competing against other males, females against other females, and contests are restricted to those of similar ages.
New Jersey a decade ago became the first state in the nation to allow transgender athletes to compete based on their gender identity rather than that of their birth. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association in 2017 then removed its requirement that transgender students provide proof of that gender identity.
When he introduced the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act in March, state Sen. Mike Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said that “allowing transgender athletes to compete against genetic females really flies in the face of fairness and in the plain and unambiguous language of Title IX.” That federal policy protects against discrimination based on sex and requires equal opportunity by gender in educational activities at institutions receiving federal funds.
Last month, he and the district’s assemblymen stepped up their push for the act, citing the safety risk of allowing much stronger biological males to battle females for victory. “We cannot allow those pushing this agenda to negatively affect women and their ability to participate safely in school-sanctioned sports,” said Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.
They cited the recent example of transgender woman Lia Thomas, a competitive swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania who competed as a man for three seasons. After identifying as female and switching to competing against women, Thomas has been shattering women’s team records.
Advocates for transgender athletes discount the advantage of Thomas being born a male, pointing to her year of taking drugs to block testosterone — a hormone more abundant in males than females. But while testosterone is considered a performance enhancer by anti-doping agencies, it is just a tiny part of the natural differences between males and females.
A Harvard University researcher of human variety in the 1950s sorted people into 76 body types, objectively enough that a machine he made could accurately determine an individual’s body type by analyzing three photos of them. Regarding the differences between men and women, Dr. William Sheldon found that the range of muscle and bone strength goes 40% higher in the body types of males.
Athletic competition draws participants whose strength gives them an advantage, so it’s inevitable that allowing transgender females to compete against biological females will subject them to the superior strength of biological males. That undermines girls and women’s athletics, deprives biological females of some of its rewards and benefits, and puts them at increased risk of injury.
We appreciate the desire to give transgender athletes access to competitive sports and its benefits, but providing them with an unfair advantage would ultimately harm them too. Achievement and victory fairly won are what assures improvement and growth.
Contests among transgender athletes should be organized and supported, including the additional costs that would be involved. That would be their fair and beneficial path to athletic glory.