Inflation replaces jobs as factor in NJ minimum wage

A few years ago, when Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Legislature joined the progressive trend of lifting the minimum wage to $15 an hour, a concern of many economists was the effect it might have on unemployment.

In 2019, the $15 minimum was expected to help a million or so workers, about 60% of them working full time. It would help them afford to live in this very expensive state and perhaps reduce their reliance on state and federal aid programs.

It was also expected to hurt many workers, reducing the number of minimum wage jobs available to young, unskilled or part-time workers. South Jersey has many such jobs since it has the state’s biggest tourism and farming industries. They depend on seasonal workers, many of them foreigners here on work permits to take advantage of earning stronger dollars.

Almost as an afterthought, it was acknowledged that rapidly increasing the minimum wage would require consumers to pay higher prices to cover the increased labor costs to businesses.

Then came the pandemic, the forced shutdown of businesses, the great reduction in those working or available for work, and labor shortages. For the past two years, the wage story has been that many employers offered $15 or more, sometimes much more, for unskilled jobs and still had trouble finding enough workers.

The successful drive by some states and cities in 2019 to set their minimum wages on a path to $15 and higher generated a great deal of news and publicity.

It planted the idea, even where it wasn’t proposed or under consideration, that $15 was to be the new living wage everyone should at least get regardless of the local labor market.

The next year the pandemic posed what was for nearly everyone an exaggerated new burden on working — the risk of getting Covid there. Working remotely became virtuous. Some workers got bonus pay for public-facing jobs. Many simply quit working.

This all crashed the economy. When Covid prevention, treatment and protections for those at increased risk were implemented, the economy came roaring back. And when it did, it seems nearly everyone in America expected work to pay $15 an hour or much more, regardless of skills or experience.

That’s not a bad thing in itself. With governments showering so much money on so many people for doing nothing, making more for actually working is fair. But there is also the neglected concern that it requires prices to rise.

Some economists focus on massive government money printing as the chief culprit for inflation — if the supply of money were doubled, all things being equal, the dollar would be worth half as much and prices would double. Massive federal borrowing, which requires massive money printing, is surely a key driver of inflation. But so are rising prices and wages, and especially the expectation of higher wages to cope with higher prices.

No wonder, then, that inflation is at its highest in four decades and the Federal Reserve is making it so expensive to borrow that everyone — even the government — will have to borrow less.

Whatever the $15 minimum wage movement contributed to sparking inflation, it has been overtaken by the unexpected twists and turns of the economy. Even next year, New Jersey’s minimum wage will still fall nearly a dollar short of the $15 goal.

But the lowest paid workers now are part of a large and growing favored class of people, which includes government workers and Social Security recipients, whose wages or benefits are adjusted for inflation.

With inflation at more than 8%, the N.J. minimum wage won’t rise only the $1 an hour specified in the law, but $1.13, to $14.13 starting Jan. 1. From there it will keep getting cost-of-living increases each year, taking it well past $15 an hour.

To the usual inflationary punishment of high prices for food, gasoline, vehicles and so much more is now added an especially galling one — the awareness that those in government have made themselves and selected others immune to the price increases with automatic income hikes to cover them.

This also could make it especially hard to bring inflation down. All these cost-of-living adjustments can only go up and stay there, or go up some more. The Federal Reserve may be compelled to push the nation into a severe recession to reverse inflation expectations.

And even when prices come down to within reach of private sector low- and middle-income workers, they’ll remain losers relative to the protected classes who will keep the automatic income increases inflation gave them.